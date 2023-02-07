llawarra Hawks' season from hell is over but there was even more pain for the NBL foundation club's fans on Tuesday night.
It's a brand new award, but the credibility of the NBL's Next Generation gong has already been called into question after Hawks skipper Sam Froling was snubbed.
Froling was a red-hot favourite to win the award but there was no happy ending for the Hawks co-captain, who endured a difficult season on and off-the-court.
Froling, who turns 23 on Friday, received 45 votes to finish second in the voting behind Cairns Taipans young-gun Sam Waardenburg (47), with Luke Travers (Perth Wildcats) finishing third with 24 votes.
The 213cm centre was snubbed despite averaging more points, more rebounds, more assists, more minutes and higher efficiency rating.
There was better news for former Hawk and now Adelaide 36ers star Antonius Cleveland, who won his second straight Best Defensive Player of the Year award during the NBL Awards ceremony on Tuesday night.
The hard-done by Froling has flourished on the court despite plenty of tough times off it.
The Hawks finished this NBL campaign with a franchise low 3-25 win/loss record.
But the efforts of Froling and his co-captain Tyler Harvey in guiding an undermanned-Hawks outfit have been nothing short of outstanding.
His season statistics of 14.04 points per game at a 50 per cent field goal clip, 2.36 assists and eight rebounds per game show just how much Froling produced for the struggling club this season.
Despite the snub, it's been a good week for Froling, who expressed relief his older brother Harry Froling, a former Illawarra Hawks player himself, was now at home recovering after he was punched in the head while out celebrating in Wollongong following the Brisbane Bullets' victory over the Hawks on January 22 this year.
"He is out of hospital now, which is good," he said.
"[The club] have been super supportive. Straight up after that Perth game in the morning I went up to Brisbane and spent a couple of days with Harry. It was nice to see him.
"I mean it has been hard. It was a scary couple of days but we are kind of over that now and now it is just letting that process take care of itself.
"For me the basketball is an escape. When you are on the court you don't think about anything like that."
Meantime, self-described 'Gong boy' Xavier Cooks capped another brilliant season for reigning NBL champions Sydney Kings, by being named the competition's MVP.
Cooks polled 120 votes, beating Perth's Bryce Cotton (96 votes) and South East Melbourne's Mitch Creek (80 votes). Cooks becomes the third King to win the award in the past five seasons, joining Jaylen Adams (2022) and Andrew Bogut (2019).
The 27-year-old averaged 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists, while creating game changing plays on the defensive end on a consistent basis.
In a night to remember for Cairns Taipans, coach Adam Forde won the Lindsay Gaze Trophy for Coach of the Year, while Keanu Pinder was Most Improved Player.
New Zealand scoring machine Barry Brown Jr was named the Best Sixth Man, with Filipino sensation Kai Sotto was voted the Fans' MVP
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
