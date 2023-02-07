We are just a little over a month into the year and already we have had to contend with rising interest rates, the cost of living crisis, worsening conflict in Ukraine... and the list goes on.
The Wharf Review will unpack the year that was and the year that is looming in their latest show, which opens tonight at Wollongong Town Hall.
The Wharf Revue: Looking for Albanese examines Inflation, rising interest rates, the conflict in Ukraine, climate disaster, culture wars, COVID 19-20-21-22-23, a looming World War III and the demise of Neighbours in a 90-minute show presented by Merrigong Theatre Company from February 7-11.
Illawarra Performing Arts Centre might be closed until May, but that hasn't stopped Merrigong putting together a great program of events as part of its 2023 season.
The Wharf Revue: Looking for Albanese is created, written and performed by Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe and Phillip Scott.
They are keen to once again tackle the big issues and are inspired by a national spirit of optimism that lasted for about one week.
Details: The Wharf Revue: Looking for Albanese, Wollongong Town Hall main auditorium, February 7-11. Shows run at various times and ticket prices vary. More information/bookings here
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
