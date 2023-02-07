Henry Rollins announces Australian spoken word tour, here are the dates

Henry Rollins is the latest global name to be rolled out by touring giant Frontier Touring and stopping by their intimate Thirroul venue, Anita's Theatre on June 27.
Armed with a microphone, the punk rock icon, author, radio host and actor will perform in "spoken word" mode, faithfully recounting the events of his life in true Rollins fashion.
And, as always, he's got some great stories to tell.
He has toured the world as a spoken word artist, as frontman for both Rollins Band and Black Flag, and as a solitary traveller with an insatiable curiosity, favouring road-less-travelled destinations in places such as Nepal, Sri Lanka, Siberia, North Korea, South Sudan and Iran.
He's also the author of more than 30 books, including Black Coffee Blues, Get in the Van, Solipsist, Roomanitarian, Broken Summers and his latest works Sic and Stay Fantastic!! Vol 3.
Having a 30+ year love affair with Australia, Rollins will return to Australia for the first time since 2016 with 18-date national spoken word 'Good To See You Tour' this June and July.
Rollins will perform in intimate theatres nationwide in this extensive 18-date run, from regional centres - Margaret River, Alice Springs, Cairns, Sunshine Coast, Bendigo, Ballarat, Thirroul, Newcastle and Launceston - to capital cities in each state.
Other big names heading to Anita's this year include Richard Marx, Pavement, Emma Memma, Meg Mac, Ross Noble, Pseudo Echo, Pete Murray and Belinda Carlisle.
Tickets for Henry Rollins go on sale Wednesday February 15 (Frontier Members presale tickets are on sale from February 13). For ticketing and tour details, visit: frontiertouring.com/henryrollins.
