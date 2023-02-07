Illawarra Mercury
By Newsroom
Updated February 8 2023 - 9:53am, first published 7:00am
Henry Rollins announces Australian spoken word tour, here are the dates

Henry Rollins is the latest global name to be rolled out by touring giant Frontier Touring and stopping by their intimate Thirroul venue, Anita's Theatre on June 27.

