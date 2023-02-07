The Debate: Is the NRL All Stars match still crucial?

Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport. This week, sports writers AGRON LATIFI and JOSH BARTLETT discuss the upcoming return of the NRL, including the importance of the game's flagship All Stars match.
BARTLETT: Well, it's kind of hard to believe but the rugby league season is already upon.
After some off-field scandals - and of course the ongoing stoush between the NRL and RLPA - the on-field action finally gets under way this week with trials and Saturday's NRL All-Stars men's and women's games between the Maori and Indigenous sides.
The All Stars clash itself has had some controversy in the lead-up, headlined by the alleged fight between Indigenous teammates Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton in the early hours of Sunday morning. There have also been a host of players pull out of the game due to injury, including some in truly bizarre circumstances - like Storm forward Nelson Asofa-Solomona withdrawing due to a dog bite.
It has all equalled up to a strange lead-in to the All Stars game. Agron, has the withdrawal of key players like Josh-Addo Carr, Asofa-Solomona and Joey Manu taken some of the gloss off the occasion, or is this match still an important fixture in the NRL's schedule?
LATIFI: Yes and no, Josh. The withdrawal of some of the better players has definitely taken some of the gloss off the occasion. When you talk All-Stars, you expect to see the best of the best out there competing. That's definitely what starved rugby league supporters expect and deserve.
It's been, as you mentioned a long off-season plagued by controversy after controversy. Some would say those who run the game love the fact the game is always in the news, whether it's good or bad news.
But I think the fans are ready for the footy to return to the field. They want to watch their heroes play real games of footy. They'll even cast an eye over trial matches and exhibition matches, such as the All Stars game.
Look it is unfortunate it seems players aren't taking it seriously but I think the All Stars' concept itself is important to the NRL's schedule. It's especially important to the indigenous communities in Queensland. Young indigenous fans love the week that is the All Stars' concept. We need to keep the All Stars game. The question is when do we run the game in the season?
What do you think Josh, are you happy with the current status quo?
BARTLETT: First of all, I think the All Stars concept is a must. It's been a tricky lead-up to this year's game, for sure, but you can put some of that angst down to the off-field battle between the NRL and RLPA. It's not been spoken about much, but maybe having the World Cup at the end of last year - coupled with a big pre-season - is taking its toll too.
But you just need to listen to the players to know how much this All Stars game means to them. Dragons forward Josh Kerr is gearing up to play in his fifth game for the Indigenous side this weekend, and he told the Mercury last year that it was about way more than just footy.
"The great part about this week is learning about our experiences and educating each other and the younger generations," Kerr said.
"It's always a privilege to be here learning. When you're educated about something you become more passionate and you can teach others some of those lessons."
In terms of when the game should be held each year, I think that is up for debate. With the addition of the Dolphins in 2023, my understanding is that each team will get three byes this weekend - maybe that could open the door for the All Stars showcase to be held during the season? On the flip side, having its own standalone weekend now means that the All Stars match gets full attention, so it's a tricky one.
Either way, the All Stars game won't be the only footy to go ahead this weekend. A bunch of trials will take place between NRL sides, while the Dragons are gearing up to host Super League side St Helens at WIN Stadium on Saturday.
Agron, you went down to St George Illawarra's training session on Tuesday. What was the vibe ahead of the game? And are the players taking this friendly seriously?
LATIFI: The Dragons are definitely looking forward to the game. While it's just a friendly the guys are definitely keen to test themselves against St Helens, who have won the English Super League title the last four years running.
St George Illawarra forward Jaydn Su'A admitted he was keen to see how his team-mates would fare against the English powerhouse.
"They've won it the last four times I think. It's going to be a great challenge for us. I can't wait to see how we go," Su'A said.
It will be interesting to see how the Dragons go against St Helens and then the Rabbitohs the following Saturday, in their annual Charity Shield clash.
Questions still remain on who will replace the suspended Talatau (Junior) Amone and injured Cody Ramsey.
Nothing but a finals appearance will do for the under-pressure St George Illawarra coach Anthony Griffin.
What do you reckon Josh, how do you think the Dragons will go this year?
BARTLETT: It feels like there are far more questions than answers surrounding St George Illawarra heading into 2023, but hopefully we should know a few more things about the team in the coming fortnight.
While there is nothing to gain, points wise, from these next two fixtures, I think the matches will be crucial for some players who will be eager to put their hand up.
After seeing Griffin's squad for Saturday night's clash with St Helens at WIN Stadium, the first person I thought of was recruit Jacob Liddle. There's been plenty of criticism about Liddle since his NRL journey began, but he was a highly-touted junior and has a real chance to become the Dragons' first-choice no.9.
We should also learn more about who is likely to pair with Ben Hunt in the halves this year, which I believe will go a long way to deciding the Dragons' fortunes. But, for now, the jury is still out.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
