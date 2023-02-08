EV charging problems not as bad as you think. Letters, February 9, 2023

I read Ben Langford's article "EV fast charger needs more following it" (5/2) with great interest. Having travelled widely in an EV over several years, I thought I might share a few points for people thinking about buying an EV.
1) Yes we need more stations as EV ownership grows, but remember we don't need local fast charging stations everywhere like we needed service stations.
Most people will charge at home or where they park overnight. It's mostly just passing travellers, away from home, who need fast charge stations.
2) There are enough charging stations even now to drive just about anywhere you want to go with an EV. And usually there's one available when you want one, though at peak times you may have to wait your turn.
We have even come across the occasional broken charger but never had to wait more than about 15 minutes for a working one. With a little planning and patience, it's not so difficult. See the PlugShare app for all the charging options in Australia, it is enlightening.
3) We've found they will happily let us plug in to charge overnight at all of the camping, motel, rental or cabin sites we've used, and usually they decline payment for the electricity used!. It pays to travel with an extension lead though :) and best to ask if ok when you are booking.
4) Some worry about the time needed for charging, but with the latest EVs, stopping for a 20-30 minute loo/coffee/meal break at a charging station every couple of hours is ample to keep you topped up and probably a safer way to drive.
5) It's cheap. We've just returned from a trip to Victoria and Tasmania - travelled 3720 km - used 554kWh of power (some of that for camping). At our home peak rate that would normally cost $177.
Fast chargers prices are about double that, but with discounts and freebees along the way we spent less than $120 for the whole trip. Note also that there is no scheduled servicing required for the car we drive, another big saving.
6) We were in no hurry this last trip, but I returned directly from Tasmania last year via a daytime ferry ride and overnight stay in Melbourne and it took just 36 hours altogether to get from our camp in the wilds of Tasmania all the way home, no stress at all.
Tom Hunt, Oak Flats
Money laundering is not a victimless crime. The money being 'washed' in NSW poker machines comes from criminal activities including drug dealing and human trafficking.
Clubs and hotels should welcome legislation that prevents them from profiting from the human misery caused by organised crime.
Bronwyn Bryceson, Mangerton
