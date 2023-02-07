Illawarra businesses are calling on governments to take action on rapidly rising energy prices.
Roy Rogers, CEO of not-for-profit social enterprise Flagstaff Group says his business is expecting a 30 per cent increase in electricity prices with their current contract soon to expire.
Mr Rogers says these price shocks raise tough questions for the business, which employs 275 people with a disability across its laundry, recycling and food preparation arms, which require large amounts of gas and electricity to function.
"That's going to be a major hit to us when we have to renegotiate that increase," he said.
Small manufacturers and energy intensive businesses such as Flagstaff Group have been at the mercy of major gas and electricity suppliers as prices have rocketed.
Despite a price cap introduced by the Albanese government late last year putting a lid on further increases, Mr Rogers said his business is yet to see prices head in the other direction.
"Our gas usage has gone up 10 per cent in the last six months, and our supply charges have gone up six per cent. That's 16 per cent in the last six months. If that trend continues, that could add another $10,000 a month."
Currently, the business pays roughly $40,000 a month in energy bills, and has had to take matters into its own hands to avoid being slugged with higher costs.
The company recently installed a 100 kilowatt solar array and plans to install more solar panels on top of its Unanderra factory to provide energy to the commercial laundry business.
But with fixed contracts with energy suppliers, and little room to move to raise prices to its major customers in the aged care sector the pressure is mounting.
"We get squeezed from both ends," Mr Rogers said.
The experience of Flagstaff Group is not unique among Illawarra businesses. Executive director of Business Illawarra Adam Zarth said those businesses exposed to the gas market were under particular pressure.
"Recent developments in gas prices have put significant pressure on gas-consuming Illawarra businesses, with many experiencing major price shocks," he said.
In January, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission warned gas suppliers that did not sell under the cap that it would exercise its enforcement powers.
Some suppliers had withdrawn from the market after the temporary price cap was introduced, however the warning from the ACCC forced them back to the negotiating table.
Amidst this volatility, for smaller businesses, finding out information on their entitlements became a significant headache, with a report from Business Illawarra's parent organisation found shortcomings in the advice and support businesses needed to navigate the energy market.
"As small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) face up to a 56 per cent increase in electricity prices this year and next, this report has revealed businesses are crying out for advice that's in short supply."
While the completion of the gas import terminal at Port Kembla will allow more supply into the system, both Mr Zartha and Mr Rogers said the region - and the nation - could turn to its own strengths, rather than attempting to compete with global energy markets.
"The Illawarra is well placed to be a renewable energy powerhouse in the future and investment in this area needs to commence immediately with the announcement of which Hydrogen Hub projects will receive establishment funding," Mr Zarth said.
10 projects are shortlisted under the NSW government's Hydrogen Hubs initiative, including three in the Illawarra and one in the Southern Highlands. Funding for the projects is expected to be announced in the first half of 2023.
Mr Rogers said the government would have his and other energy intensive businesses' support in taking a hard-line with gas suppliers.
"I'd like to see our politicians taking the front foot," he said. "Gas is in abundant supply and we shouldn't be selling it all [overseas], we should be keeping some for our own businesses and for our sustainability into the future."
