Since starting her physiotherapy business eight years ago, juggling the demands of being a business owner and a young mother meant Kayla Morosin had little time to step back and reflect on what made her business stand out.
"Then during COVID, obviously, I didn't get much of a chance to either," she said.
But with a moment to spare in 2022, Ms Morosin joined the Illawarra Women in Business network, something she had always intended to do.
"I went to the first luncheon at the beginning of last year and I was super nervous, but everyone seemed really lovely. As soon as I walked out of there, at the end of the day, I just felt like I'd made some really good connections with other other women in similar situations to me."
Mentioned on the day was the prospect of entering the annual Illawarra Women in Business Awards, and with a push from her husband and IWIB director Glenda Papac, Ms Morosin started to put together the application.
"I was filling out the questions for the application, and it really made it clear how much our business really focuses on the customer at the end of the day."
Ms Morosin would go on to win the Customer Focus Award at the 2022 awards. Not only did this reinforce Evolve Health Illawarra's multidisciplinary model of having multiple practitioners under the one roof, it also gave Ms Morosin and her team a welcome boost.
"Okay, we are doing the right thing, and we should just keep pushing on with what we are doing," Ms Morosin said.
In the year since, the recognition enabled Evolve Health Illawarra to grow, with referrals through the network and greater awareness in the wider community.
Mrs Papac said applications are now open for the 15th awards across 13 categories.
"Entering Awards in 2023 is all about building brand awareness and credibility amongst peers and competitors," she said.
Twelve months on, Ms Morosin said the awards reinforced the value of what she and her team were doing.
"It can be quite daunting, overwhelming and nerve wracking, and to be honest, I saw some of the other businesses that had applied like Escabags who were doing amazing things and I thought our little business can't match that. But if you really break down what good things you're doing in your business, and how you're bringing positive things into our community in the Illawarra, you'll start to realise that you're doing a really good job."
To be showcased in our new Job Well Done category, fill out the form at the link below or contact business reporter Connor Pearce at connor.pearce@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
