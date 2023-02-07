Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Women in Business Awards open for 2023

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
Updated February 8 2023 - 5:50pm, first published February 7 2023 - 4:07pm
Kayla Morosin said she's been picking up clients after winning the Customer Focus award at the 2022 Illawarra Women in Business Awards. Picture by Robert Peet

Since starting her physiotherapy business eight years ago, juggling the demands of being a business owner and a young mother meant Kayla Morosin had little time to step back and reflect on what made her business stand out.

