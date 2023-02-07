The Australian women's team are celebrating success, going on top of their pool, after an easy 5-1 win over neighbours New Zealand on day two of the Indoor Hockey World Cup in South Africa.
With the first day's win over US, the team is now on equal six points with the Netherlands, whom they will face on Tuesday night in their third game.
The win was a double celebration for captain Emma McLeish, who also celebrated her birthday in her fourth World Cup.
This match was of special significance for the Kiwis as they are coached by Gaye Tarrant (nee Kolsky), a former Australian captain in the first two Cups in 2003 and 2007, and making a start with the Kiwis after 20 years. It was New Zealand's second loss of the tournament after they lost 10-0 to the Dutch on the opening day.
Tarrant said it was tough for the team making their debut in 2023.
"Mistakes were made, lessons were learnt and had only 10 days training as a team but (it was) a phenomenal result," Tarrant said. "The team are a little disappointed as competitive athletes, but they will take their lessons and move on and hold their heads high."
It was the Australians who took the early lead in the first quarter through Emma Scriven, before the Kiwis equalised 1-1 in the second quarter. But Litiana Field restored their lead to 2-1 at the break.
The Aussues then dominated play with Madeline Murphy taking the score to 3-1 in the third quarter, and Scriven and Field scoring again in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, Australia's men, with Illawarra players William Orth and Josh Gregory, suffered their first defeat, losing 3-1 to Argentina in a gallant fight.
The Pan American champions took a 2-0 lead at the break with Juan Eleicegul scoring in the 13th and 17th minutes from short corners. Ayala Gallo extended the lead to 3-0 in the 32th minute before ACT's Jake Staines pulled one back at 3-1.
"They are not an easy team to beat," Orth said. "We stuck to our structure and played to our best, but they came at us and got on top of us."
The men will next face Iran on Tuesday night. Iran beat the Aussies for bronze in the last Cup in 2018.
