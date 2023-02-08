A yarning circle is bringing a Warrawong school community to learn, connect and tell stories.
Students at Warrawong Public School helped design and create the circle which, apart for some finishing touches, is up and operational now - much to nine-year-old Alliana Cann's delight.
"I love that whenever I come into [the yarning circle]. It just feels that it brings everyone together," nine-year-old Alliana said.
"We started digging the yarning circle out and we got some plants and put them in and we got the bark and the stick and put them in to make it look really nice."
The yarning circle at Warrawong Public School includes sandstone seats and is surrounded by a native garden with First Nations artworks.
"The yarning circle will be used for our Indigenous and non-Indigenous students to come together, like as an outdoor classroom, and be used for cultural activities," Warrawong Public School principal Wayne Farquhar said.
It includes signs and QR codes to help with plant identification and links to educational material created by the students and community members.
Yarning circles have been used in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures for thousands of years.
Department of Education Aboriginal education officer Ngaire East said that First Nations students who were involved in creating the yarning circle from the start to finish were especially proud of themselves and their culture.
"It's another way for them to express their culture, to talk about it and to learn about it and they always love any opportunity for that," Ms East, who is based at the Warrawong school, said.
The yarning circle also prompts conversations among all students, Ms East added.
"They like to ask questions about the plants and why we chose the plants that we did or why are we sitting in a circle, why have we got certain artworks?"
"When you're in a yarning circle it's a respectful and a culturally safe space for everyone and the kids really enjoy it. They really like to share and ask questions."
It's not just the students that benefit from the culturally safe space but the teachers and the whole school community as well.
At the end of 2022, teachers gathered at the yarning circle for a smoking ceremony followed by "professional learning around Aboriginal culture".
The space will also be also used for the school's regular "arvo mob" sessions.
"It's a time for our Aboriginal students originally just to come together and learn about their culture and learn language and you know different things about original perspectives," Mr Farquhar said.
"We've expanded that out now to include non-Indigenous students as well, so they can invite a friend and come along."
Ms East said she's just as excited about the yarning circle as the First Nations students.
"It's really great to have a visual permanent space in our school that is dedicated to our culture," she said.
"I think it's really important and it's great that we've been able to have involvement from so many of our students so that they can see it flourish as they go through school."
Among the different artworks, students proudly showed their painted hand prints.
It's a place Ms East hopes will leave a mark on the students long after their schooling that they can proudly show to future generations.
"They can even come back and visit when they may have kids or relatives coming here in years to come."
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
