Wayne Crane would have wondered what all the fuss was about, but 54 teams gathered to honour his memory at his annual Over-50s Pairs event at Warilla Bowls.
Crane passed away in November 2016, just a few weeks after he and Warilla clubmates Jamie Mitchell and Jeremy Henry clinched the NSW State Triples title. The trio won the Zone 16 Triples three straight years from 2014 and, before claiming the NSW crown in 2016, were state runners-up in 2014 and 2015. Crane played 106 Tests for NSW and won 12 Zone 16 championships in a top-level career which spanned more than two decades from the mid-1990s.
Sponsored by Warrigal, this year's two-day Wayne Crane Over-50s Pairs featured a $7500 prize pool, with Merrylands duo Michael Clarke and Peter Harry (6 wins +104) unstoppable in taking home the $3000 winner's purse.
Warilla clubmates Chris Smith and Craig Roberts (6 wins +64) were the only other six-game winner, sharing $1500 as runners-up. It is the second successive year Roberts has been unbeaten at the event.
Another Warilla duo Rob Glen and Paul Majkowycz (5.5 wins +39) were third ($800), with Sydney visitors Steve Smith and Terry Warder (5 wins +62) fourth ($600) and the best of five teams with one loss. Woonona's Brian Bott and Paul Robertson (5 wins +51) were fifth ($400), with Oak Flats Greg Wyatt and Glen Cowling (5 wins +49) sixth ($300).
Individual game winners were: Brian Suckley-Shane Garvey (Game 1, +23); Scott McQuilty-Richard Lewis (Game 2, +24); Darren Walsh-Tony Edwards (Game 3, +20); John Green-Bernie Melville (Game 4, +14); Peter Wilson-John Pendergast (Game 5, +21); Anthony Coates-Mark Cummings (Game 6, +21). With the event featuring top club bowlers from across the Illawarra, plus state and Australian stars, it's one of the most popular in the region.
Meanwhile, Warilla Bowls is looking forward to the return of its massive $44,000 4-A-Side Challenge from February 13-16. The tournament will feature the biggest names in bowls including Alex Marshall, Aron Sherriff, Ryan Bester, Aaron Teys, Gary Kelly and Ben Twist - all chasing the winner's prize of $16,000. Each side features two Pairs teams with teams to play 14 games of 15-ends, three-bowl Pairs with a time limit of one hour and 45 minutes.
Dapto Citizens were among the last-minute entries, nominating Cayne and Ben Ford, plus Chris Green and Shaun Parnis. The top four qualify for the semi-finals and aside from $16,000 for the winning team, minor premiers earn $4000 while the overall runners-up take home $10,000 with prize money to sixth ($1500).
Entry to Warilla Bowls is free, with the event sure to be tight and competitive, and a chance for local supporters to see some of the world's best players first hand.
The chance to play for a Women's State Championship in Wollongong will be up for grabs for in the District State Fours and Senior Fours beginning next Tuesday.
The three-day State Fours and Senior (Over-60s) Fours will have their finals at Fairy Meadow BC on February 16, with both champions to play for a state crown in Wollongong, with Wiseman Park, Towradgi and Figtree Sports confirmed to host the Open Gender and Women's State Championships in July.
Seventeen teams from 11 clubs have entered the District Over -60s Fours, with Vicki Turner and Leone Barnett back for reigning champions Warilla and they're joined by Lorraine Alaban and Julea Morgan, who will play skip. Warilla have dominated this event in recent years, with Morgan and partners having a first-round bye before taking on Figtree Sports' Dahle Sheridan, Janette Winley, Deb Barnes and Anne Oliver (skip) next Tuesday.
Among other contenders for the Senior Fours title are teams skipped by Dapto Citizens' Sofia Paseka, Wiseman Park's Carol Owen and Woonona's Gail Banks. Meanwhile, 13 teams have nominated for the District State Fours, with round one at Kiama and Windang next Tuesday.
Three members of the reigning champion Windang side, including skip Janelle Jordan, are back to defend their title and take on Figtree Sports' Christine Howe, Angela Humphries, Suellen Boal and Lyn Hamill (skip) at Windang BC in round one.
Figtree Sports have seven teams, with two Thirroul sides, plus one each coming from Wiseman Park, Dapto Citizens, Windang and Warilla.
Also first up at Windang, Figtree's Kay Moran and partners Jo Palmer, Annette Chambers and Julie Cotton face the strong Warilla team of Kath Douglas, Mary Astill, Daphne Jones and Di Mackay (skip).
The first Zone 16 championships for 2023 begin this weekend with the Open, Senior and Reserve Fours at Windang and Warilla Bowls.
Twenty-six teams have their sights on the Zone Reserve Fours title, with among the standout first-round games being Wiseman Park's reigning Zone Reserve Triples champions Wayne Lee, Heath Austin and Bruce Evans, plus Chris Blom, taking on Albion Park's Daniel Verran, Bryan Greenhalgh, Ryan Freeman and Jon Waine at Windang on Saturday.
Warilla is headquarters for Senior Fours and Open Fours, with play on Saturday and Sunday to set up the final in both competitions on February 18.
In State Fours, top bowlers Ben Ford (Dapto Citizens), Corrimal's John Hills, Lee Stinson (Warilla), Daniel Doyle (Windang), Brett Duprez (Albion Park) and Matty Miles (Figtree) will skip a side.
One of the best first-round games should be new Warilla recruit Matt McIntyre, playing in Jeremy Henry's rink, taking on a strong Corrimal side skipped by Dean Aitken.
Confirmation the 2022-23 Open Gender State Championships will be hosted by Towradgi, Figtree and Wiseman Park in July should be added motivator for all teams chasing a Zone Fours title.
