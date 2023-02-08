Crane passed away in November 2016, just a few weeks after he and Warilla clubmates Jamie Mitchell and Jeremy Henry clinched the NSW State Triples title. The trio won the Zone 16 Triples three straight years from 2014 and, before claiming the NSW crown in 2016, were state runners-up in 2014 and 2015. Crane played 106 Tests for NSW and won 12 Zone 16 championships in a top-level career which spanned more than two decades from the mid-1990s.