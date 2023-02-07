Illawarra Mercury
Shellharbour mayor Chris Homer breaks deadlock on contentious land sale

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
Updated February 7 2023 - 8:10pm, first published 7:52pm
The fenced-off section of Allens Lane in Shellharbour Village will be sold off to a developer, following a council vote on Tuesday night.

Shellharbour mayor Chris Homer had to use his casting vote to break a deadlock over the sale of a section of road reserve in Shellharbour Village.

Local News

