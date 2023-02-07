Shellharbour mayor Chris Homer breaks deadlock on contentious land sale

Shellharbour mayor Chris Homer had to use his casting vote to break a deadlock over the sale of a section of road reserve in Shellharbour Village.
Councillors at Tuesday night's meeting were debating a staff recommendation to sell a section of road reserve at Allens Lane, which leads into a car park.
The recommendation was to sell the land to the developer in charge of a project being constructed on on the corner of Allens Lane.
The sale of the section of land would net council $700,000, which would be put towards the Tripoli Way extension - also known as the Albion Park bypass.
Council papers stated there were 10 submissions during the period of public exhibition - seven of which opposed the proposal.
However council staff said the objections had been dealt with.
As was the case during a discussion on the matter late last year, the three Labor councillors were opposed to the sale.
Cr Lou Stefanovski felt council should not be selling off land in Shellharbour Village.
"In my opinion selling of public land is not a good idea and in this case selling prime real estate in Shellharbour Village should not happen," Cr Stefanovski said.
"I'm now stating the obvious, but we need more parking spaces in the Allens Lane car park and once this land is sold it is gone and we have no future options for improvements at a later date."
He also felt $700,000 was not enough money for the Shellharbour Village land.
"My opinion is, it is not enough for a parcel land in Shellharbour Village especially when a developer is asking for this parcel of land halfway into the building stage of their development," he said.
Cr Rob Petreski took issue with placing the funds in the Tripoli Way project - which he felt should be a state government responsibility.
"The $700,000 contribution would be welcome but it is cost-shifting," Cr Petreski said.
"We should not have our residents have to subsidise and pay for a road that should have been built by the state government when they approved the accelerated housing to the west of our city that is Calderwood and Tullimbar."
The developer planned to add two car parks in the site, and Cr Petreski said the sale would preclude council from adding further spaces in the future.
Speaking in favour of the motion, Cr John Davey said the $700,000 price tag had been determined as fair market value and noted the Allens Lane entrance would be widened from six to nine metres.
Cr Kellie Marsh said she knew not everyone would be happy with the decision, regardless of which way it went.
"As a councillor it's not always easy when you have to balance things up and I understand that whichever way this goes tonight there will be people in the community that will be happy and others that won't be," Cr Marsh said.
"But as a councillor if I'm going to vote against a council officer's recommendation I must justify the reasons why and in this instance I cannot do that."
Cr Jacqui Graf had earlier declared an interest and left the chamber for the vote.
The resulting vote was split evenly, with four councillors voting against and four in favour. To break the deadlock, Cr Homer had to use his casting vote, in which he passed the motion.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
