Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Man injured in stabbing at Wollongong brothel

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated February 8 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man injured in stabbing at Wollongong brothel

An employee of a Wollongong brothel has been stabbed in an attempted robbery in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.