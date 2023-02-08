Man injured in stabbing at Wollongong brothel

An employee of a Wollongong brothel has been stabbed in an attempted robbery in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Police were told the 54-year-old male victim took two unknown men, who professed to be customers, into a private room.
The two men then demanded cash and stabbed the employee in the leg, before fleeing the scene in a car.
Emergency services were called to the premises in West Street about 1.50am.
Paramedics treated the injured man at the scene before taking him to Wollongong Hospital.
Police established a crime scene and began an investigation into the incident.
One of the perpetrators is described as having a large build and wearing a dark hooded jumper and dark shorts.
The second man was also wearing a dark hooded jumper and dark pants.
Anyone with information is urged to call Wollongong Police Station on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
