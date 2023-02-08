It's been a meteoric rise to the top for the NBL's latest MVP Xavier Cooks.
But even as a teenager on the basketball courts of Holy Spirit College in Bellambi, Cooks dreamed of one day playing in the NBA.
On Wednesday he told the Mercury time was running out for him to realise his NBA dream.
"It is definitely a make or break year to get into the NBA," Cooks said.
"I'm 27 now and I'm not a spring chicken anymore. There's not too many teams that are going to bring in a 29-year-old rookie so my time is now or never."
His comments came the day after the Sydney Kings star took home the Andrew Gaze Trophy as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the 2022/23 season.
The versatile big man did it all this season, averaging 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists in leading his team to the minor premiership, dominating both ends of the floor as a hyper-efficient anchor for the Kings.
Cooks, who grew up in Wollongong while father Eric played for the Illawarra Hawks, was a runaway winner of the Andrew Gaze Trophy, beating out Perth's triple-MVP Bryce Cotton by 24 votes. Star South East Melbourne forward Mitch Creek was third.
The top individual honour is rich reward for Cooks rapid improvement and adds to a resume that includes a 2021 NBL finals MVP in the Kings' championship and underscores the strong interest from NBA scouts.
Cooks and his fellow MVP finalists were joined in the All-NBL First Team by versatile Tasmania guard Milton Doyle and Kings' floor general Derrick Walton Jr.
Cooks was ecstatic at winning the MVP award and being named in the All-NBL First Team.
"It means a lot to win this. I've been a fan of this league for so many years and seeing all the greats that have come before me and to receive the trophy from Andrew Gaze of all people is crazy," he said.
Cooks joins Andrew Bogut and Jaylen Adams as the third King in the past five season to take home the award.
"We didn't go on to win the title when Bogut won it so I'm trying to be more like Jaylen Adams," Cooks said.
Having played an instrumental role in guiding the Kings to their fist NBL title in 17 years, Cooks was confident Sydney could win the championship for a second year straight.
Sydney dropped their last two games, one in which a rested Cooks did not play, but still finished top in the regular season with 19-9 win/loss record.
"The losses I think just shows we've got some flaws that we need to get better at but I think we are still the championship favourites," Cooks said.
"I think our biggest challenge will be ourselves, continuing to get better, continuing to trust in the process. The playoffs are a different beast compared to the regular season. It's going to be different challenges but the biggest challenge will be ourselves."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
