A glamorous champagne bar with marble features, Louis XIV-style furniture and a baby grand piano is set to open in the heart of Wollongong.
Balthazar, the brainchild of soon-to-be ex-boss of the Steelers Leagues Club Sharon Arrow and Michael Graham, is named after the style of a wine bottle that holds 16 standard bottles.
Arrow was excited about their location inside the Lang's Corner building, at the corner of Crown and Kembla streets, hoping to appeal to theatre patrons, those heading to shows at the WIN Entertainment Centre and corporate workers keen for an after-work drink.
"We've always discussed opening a high-end venue with beautiful fittings and furnishings," she said, noting they are looking to hand a show-stopping chandelier.
"Beer sales are plateauing - if not going down - and we can see that the palate of the younger generation is far more willing to try new things and far more mature than probably my palate was at their age."
The fancy nightspot will serve bubbles hailing from around Australia, the globe and, of course, Champagne in France.
But it will also feature a classic cocktail list and exquisite nibbles - far removed from bar pretzels - like charcuterie boards, oysters, lobster cocktail, Beluga caviar, duck fat French fries, crab sliders and French and Australian fine cheeses.
"We're trying to replicate what a champagne bar experience of the '40s or '50s in France might have looked like," Arrow said.
"I'm also a consumer in town and I find it really hard to find a really nice place where I can go with the girls or I could go for a really special occasion where you've got beautiful surrounds and excellent service."
Patrons will also be able to enjoy a Champagne/Sparkling High Tea every Saturday and Sunday.
Balthazar is expected to open to the public in late May, from Wednesday to Sunday as well as for private hire.
Arrow said she will finish up as general manager of the Steelers club after five years at the helm. The Mercury is uncertain of her replacement.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.