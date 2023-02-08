Kiama Beach Tag Tournament back 'bigger than ever' in 2023

Get ready for a smorgasbord of beach footy action when the second Kiama Beach Tag Tournament is held next month.
After the inaugural event proved popular in 2022, tournament director Keiron Duncan has promised the second competition will be "bigger and better" on Saturday, March 4.
The Oztag tournament is the brainchild of Duncan and fellow organiser Steve Emmett, with the 2023 event to be held at Kendalls Beach, after making its debut at Surf Beach last year. This year, there will be $15,000 in prize money up for grabs.
The competition's main sponsor is Avcon, with a host of other sponsors supporting the event.
The 2022 competition was only open to senior teams, however, juniors will now get their chance to impress. Duncan said preparations were well on track for the tournament to be a great success.
"Last year was our inaugural year, where we ran over 40 teams with men's, mixed and under-18s mixed divisions. And we also had a Cattleman's (Brewing) NRL legends game in the lunch break, which the kids really loved," Duncan said.
"This year, we've moved to Kendalls Beach because Surf Beach is quite small. We had four fields last year, and we've probably lost three in the big seas, so we've moved around to Kendalls where we've been able to secure nine fields this year.
"We've opened it up to some junior divisions, and we've also added a women's and an over-35s, so we're going to run a men's division, a mixed division, a women's and over-35s in the seniors, and also an under-18s mixed comp, an under-13s and under-15s boys and girls."
With more grades available, Duncan says organisers hope to attract even more sides this year.
"We're hoping to double it and have 60 to 70 teams. But it's not just about Oztag and who is the winner, we're trying to create a festival and beach vibe, where there is other things to do,'' he said.
''So we'll have food stalls, a jumping castle, air-brush tattooing, live music and all sorts of stuff on the day.
"We'll also have the legends match again, though I can't confirm which names are playing yet."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
