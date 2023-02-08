A "fictional tax" propping up the state government's budget projections would take millions of dollars out of local councils, according to Labor MP Paul Scully.
The state government had previously introduced a Special Infrastructure Contribution (SIC), which is placed on some new residential developments to help fund the likes of roads and schools.
However, the Wollongong MP claimed the government was looking to amend the scheme so as to see the money flow through to the state coffers rather than the relevant local council.
Mr Scully said the government had tried to introduce the amendment once before.
"There was a change the government proposed to introduce at the last budget," Mr Scully said.
"The legislation didn't manage to get through parliament - they abandoned progressing it.
"One of the regions was the Illawarra-South Coast. Under that arrangement, theoretically a contribution for a development in Wollongong could have been made, could have gone to the NSW Government and been spent, say, in Nowra further down the South Coast."
In the government's 2022-23 half-yearly review of the state budget includes the expected review from what it calls "reform to the collection of contributions for State and Regional Infrastructure".
If you take that out it's a fair dent in their surplus.- Paul Scully
Over the next four years, the amended SIC would add $942 million to the government's bottom line.
Though Mr Scully questioned the calculations, given the government's amendments don't actually exist.
"It's a fictional tax essentially to get the government back to surplus on paper," he said.
"They didn't bring any revised program before the parliament at the last term, there's no guarantee that any revised package they might have will pass a future parliament.
"So it's not a case of good economic management in terms of how they're getting back to surplus, there's actually some budget trickery.
"If you take that out its a fair dent in their surplus."
The half-yearly review noted that some of the measures had not been through parliament.
"The forward estimates take account of government policy measures that have been announced, but not yet legislated," the review stated.
"Any amendments to the associated legislation, or a failure of the legislation to secure parliamentary approval, could have budget implications."
The review also said the government planned to introduce an amended SIC package into parliament later this year "taking into consideration the submissions received during the public consultation process".
"This revenue will be used to support the delivery of growth-enabling infrastructure projects in the regions where the revenue is collected, helping to put downward pressure on house prices by unlocking new housing supply." the review stated.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.