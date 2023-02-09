Kangaroo Valley is on its way to cementing the title of "canoeing capital of Australia" - and possibly the world - with the launch of the new Canoe Carry Championship.
Local business owner Travis Frenay of Paddle and Portage Canoes will host the competition as part of the Kangaroo Valley Show on February 18, with prize-money up for first, second and third-place.
"We are hoping for people from across the canoe community and beyond to come and take their shot [at the title] or to simply check out the hilarious spectacle of 20 red canoes sprinting down the field," Mr Frenay said.
Participants over 18 will sign up to the challenge on the day, with 20 racing at time in separate men's and women's heats which are also sponsored by Southbound Adventures. Entrants will carry a canoe about 100 metres in each heat before finals events take place.
The winners will be awarded $1000 cash as well as the title, second place $300, third place $150 and fourth place $50 - in both the men's and women's divisions.
Mr Frenay believes the Valley is perfect for canoeing with 50 kilometres of flat-water paddling to be had, while this event isn't the first ode to canoes in the area.
In June last year the Festival of Canoe and Kayak or "the FOCK" was launched, the first outdoor adventure festival of its kind in Australia.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
