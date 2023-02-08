Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

St George Illawarra primed for Wollongong challenge against English Super League's St Helens at WIN Stadium

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated February 8 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 3:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stood down star Talatau Amone and injured forward Jaydn Su'A will miss the Dragons clash against St Helens at WIN Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Anna Warr

After another turbulent off-season blighted by off-field incidents, St George Illawarra players are just looking forward to being judged for their actions on the field.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.