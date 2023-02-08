After another turbulent off-season blighted by off-field incidents, St George Illawarra players are just looking forward to being judged for their actions on the field.
They will get their first chance to do that on Saturday night when the Dragons play English Super League powerhouse St Helens at WIN Stadium.
Dragons coach Anthony Griffin has chosen a youthful squad for St George Illawarra's first hit-out of 2023.
In the absence of a host of stars - including Ben Hunt (rested), and Jack de Belin, Jayden Su'A and Jack Bird (all injured) - plenty of young talent will get their chance to stake their claims for a jersey this NRL season.
The opportunity arises as St George Illawarra star Talatau Amone faces an indefinite stint on the sidelines after being officially stood down under the NRL's 'no-fault' policy.
This followed his first court appearance in Wollongong late last month over an alleged hammer attack on a tradie near his Warrawong home in November.
Su'A, who is hopeful of returning to the field for the annual Charity Shield clash against his former team the Rabbitohs on February 18, said his Dragons team-mates were looking forward to challenging themselves against St Helens.
The English outfit coached by Kristian Woolf has been one of the most successful clubs during the Super League era, winning 10 titles, including the last four championships.
Dragons forward Su'A, who is getting back to fitness after getting injured while representing Samoa at the World Cup, said the game against St Helens would provide a good hit-out for the squad.
"I'm very excited to see the boys go out this weekend and do what we've been doing at training out there on the field," he said.
"We are very excited. St Helens will present a very tough challenge but it is something we are up for, so we are very excited."
Su'A hit out at what he claimed was media speculation about his future at the Red V.
"I'm here for the next couple of years and I'm excited for it," he said.
"It's been a long slog in the off-season so I'm just glad we're finally playing a game.
"St Helens are going to be tough. Obviously they won the last three or four grand finals.
"They present a really tough challenge but it is our first game and we are really looking forward to it and excited to meet them head on.
"They are obviously a world class outfit, so it should be good."
The Saints have brought a strong squad to Australia, including players with NRL experience such as Will Hopoate, Joey Lussick, Konrad Hurrell and Jonny Lomax.
St Helens will tackle the Dragons in Wollongong on Saturday night to prepare for their World Club Challenge against the Penrith Panthers on February 18.
"They have a lot to play for so we need to be ready for the challenge," Su'A said.
"The boys are excited to dust off the cobwebs and play well.
"They present a tough challenge. Obviously they've won I think the last four grand finals so it is going to be a tough game.
"They will be here to make a statement and I'm sure we will as well."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
