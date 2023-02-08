Warrawong High School students started the new school year with a big relief - access to free period products.
School captain Esmanur Aksu said it's a great initiative given the cost of menstrual hygiene products.
"Warrawong High School is definitely helping those young students. Especially those that can't afford it, to have access to them," the 16-year-old student said.
"This does help the students be a bit more confident and have more support as well."
The NSW government announced students in public schools will start the 2023 school term with access to free menstrual hygiene products through the installation of dispensers.
The dispenser empowers students to manage their needs, Warrawong High School's deputy principal Christine Goldspink said.
Before the dispenser were installed, she said, it was "very common" for students to ask teachers for pads or tampons.
"For some of them to repeatedly have to request that and interact with staff is really difficult.
"The dispensers remove the barrier of interaction that can deter students from seeking support," Mrs Goldspink said.
It's a key concern globally that girls and people assigned female at birth are not attending school because they cannot access period products.
An online survey by Queensland University of Technology and charity Share The Dignity revealed nearly one-in-five high school students stay at home "often or sometimes" due to their inability to afford pads or tampons.
The issue rang true for Mrs Goldspink.
"There are continuing to be situations where students prefer just to stay at home to be able to manage their period and to avoid the discomfort of having to seek support and interact with staff.
"We hope that having access to the hygiene products removes that social and personal discomfort for students and encourages them to maintain their regular routine and coming to school and maintaining safe hygiene practices privately."
School captain Tiannah Coelho said having the dispenser is "pretty good".
"Having it there just has less worry if you forget to pack anything it's there if you need it," Tiannah said.
Share The Dignity is pleased by the turn of events.
"It's years of advocacy work come to fruition and I'm excited to see that access to sanitary items won't be a barrier to any student participating in her in their education," the charity's founder and managing director Rochelle Courtenay said.
In the previously mentioned survey it was found almost 40 per cent of high school students" often or sometimes" make do with tissue, cloth or paper instead of hygiene products.
NSW and Western Australia are the latest states to roll out free period products in government schools, joining the other Australian states and territories.
"I don't think that there's enough women in politics and there's not enough women making these decisions about topics that affect women and girls," Ms Courtenay said.
Select public schools in NSW will also be participating in the Periods, Pain and Endometriosis Program (PPEP-Talk), developed by the Pelvic Pain Foundation of Australia (PPFA) and co-funded by the Australian Government.
Warrawong High School has signed up for the PPEP-Talk about endometriosis, pelvic pain and early intervention strategies.
"For us it's not just about the hygiene and management of it but it's also allowing the continuity of learning by having kids self-manage their pain and understand their bodies to normalise it, but also so that they have the skills to be able to manage it and to continue on with their life and not miss out on any schooling," Mrs Goldspink said.
