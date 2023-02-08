Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

NSW public school students will have access to free menstrual hygiene products

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated February 8 2023 - 5:56pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrawong High School captains Esmanur Aksu, left, and Tiannah Coelho restock the period product dispenser at the school. Picture by Robert Peet.

Warrawong High School students started the new school year with a big relief - access to free period products.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.