Former United Australia candidate Ben Britton eyeing off Liberal run in Keira or Wollongong

He didn't win Liberal pre-selection for the seat of Kiama, but Benjamin Britton hasn't ruled out running for the party in another Illawarra seat.
Both the seats of Wollongong and Keira are lacking a Liberal candidate, and Mr Britton admitted the latter had more appeal because he lived in the electorate.
He ran for the seat of Cunningham under the colours of Clive Palmer's United Australia Party in last year's federal election.
However, he didn't feel that switching parties would work against him becoming a Liberal candidate - the party was happy enough to let him join their ranks recently.
"I was unanimously accepted by the state executive," Mr Britton said.
"If they had a problem with me being with the UAP they wouldn't have had me as a member in the first place. So I don't think that's an obstacle and in the election I gave preference to the Liberal Party over Labor and the Greens. And the Liberal Party gave first preferences to me.
"The relationship was always a good one with the Liberal Party."
Any candidate seeking Liberal preselection has to be a financial member for six months; however in some cases, the party can waive that requirement.
In Kiama that occurred for presumed Liberal candidate Gail Morgan, but not for Mr Britton.
He said was "disappointing" that happened and added he put his hand up for Kiama because of its importance to the Liberals.
"It's the seat that's the foothold in the whole Illawarra for the Liberal Party and no-one was putting their hand up for it," he said.
"I was very concerned no-one was game enough to go against Gareth Ward."
The hurdle of requiring a waiver and already being knocked back once hasn't stopped him from considering a preselection tilt elsewhere.
"The seat of Keira, the seat of Wollongong, there're both still open for preselection," he said.
"So I'm thinking about it but haven't made any decisions yet. It's potentially there, still having a think about what I'd like to do."
What might give him pause is that the March election is drawing near.
"The time factor now is pretty poor," he said. "I think it's 47 days to the election. If the Liberals really wanted to run in Keira or Wollongong you really need about a six-month lead-up for that.
"So that's a bit disappointing because I would definitely liked to have run in Keira or Wollongong."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
