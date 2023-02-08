There are concerns this week's interest rate rise will only contribute to worsening mental health as Australians report the cost of living and personal debt as the main issue driving distress.
On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia lifted the interest rate 0.25 percentage points to 3.35 per cent.
Already many in the Illawarra were feeling the pinch of rising living costs, a trend seen nationwide: in December, Suicide Prevention Australia's community tracker found the cost of living and personal debt were the main factors contributing to distress.
It also revealed housing access and affordability distress grew faster than that attributed to all other causes over the previous three months.
Lifeline South Coast is seeing a rising number of people suffering as a result of financial pressures.
"We are certainly seeing an increase in people calling us [and] referring to the cost of living pressures... as contributing to their distress," chief executive officer Renee Green said.
At the same time, the organisation has a record number of people attending its financial counselling services.
In 2022 there was a 50 per cent increase in the number of people seeking financial counselling services on the previous year, Ms Green said, and that is only growing.
"I think as cost of living pressures continue to increase, we will see further impacts on mental health and feelings of being in crisis or distress," she said.
Suicide Prevention Australia CEO Nieves Murray described the current situation in Australia as being at a "tipping point".
"We know that $370 billion worth of mortgages are due to come off fixed rates this year - meaning many households will feel the pinch of increased repayments," Ms Murray said.
She called for government action to ensure support services were available to those in need.
"We urgently need a multi-million dollar 'relief package' to support service and program providers to keep up with the millions of calls for help, online services and sessions," Ms Murray said.
Ms Green said the increased demand did put a lot of pressure on Lifeline South Coast's resources.
She suggested increased government funding for financial counselling services would help, but any steps that any level of government could take to better support people deal with the rising cost of living would have a positive impact.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
