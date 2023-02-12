Bret Walker was talented in many fields: whether in the surf, the snow, on the motocross track or in front of the canvas, he excelled.
But his loved ones remember and cherish the Stanwell Park resident most for his kind and generous spirit.
His father Robert described him as "the nicest person you've ever met".
"He just had a marvellous soul," Mr Walker said.
"He never criticised anyone, he never put anyone down."
Bret died unexpectedly in December at the age of 52.
He was the eldest child of Robert and Carole, an older brother to Matthew and Nathan.
Bret followed his father's footsteps into the surf and he was an obvious talent on the waves, getting sponsored at a young age.
"I used to sit there with amazement and pride," Mr Walker said of watching his son surf.
His close friend Steve Thompson attested to Bret's passion for the ocean, adding that he also loved spearfishing.
"If he wasn't surfing, he'd be sitting on the park bench at Coalcliff feeding the magpies while watching the waves," another good friend, Matti Scott, said.
His brother Matthew recalled how he looked up to his older brother but there was competitiveness between them when it came to sport: when he couldn't beat Bret at surfing, he turned to skateboarding and in their late teens the pair built a mini ramp together.
"We basically skated when there was no surf... we were living the dream until I realised I needed to get a job," he said.
Bret was also a skilled snowboarder - both his father and brother recall seeing him splashed on buses to advertise Blue Cow - and motocross rider.
But his talents extended beyond the athletic: he was an artist, built motorbikes, and turned his hand to other creative pursuits like leatherwork and pottery.
An example of his work can be seen in the Lawrence Hargrave mural at Stanwell Park.
"For someone his age, he's done a lot of living," Mr Thompson said.
Bret was a warm, friendly person - Mr Thompson said he was the kind of person who would make time for anybody, a quality that made him "very special".
It was this approach to people that made him a well-known and well-loved figure in the Stanwell Park community.
"Just down-to-earth and very friendly," Robert Walker said.
His brother Matthew said they were best friends and he always had a deep respect for his older brother.
Mr Scott also described him as an "emotional soul".
His warmth earned him friends around Australia and internationally, particularly in his beloved Bali.
"A lot of people all over the country have spent time with Bret, and he'll be sadly missed," Mr Thompson said.
Bret's loved ones plan to honour his richly lived years with a paddle-out and memorial on Sunday, February 19.
The paddle-out will take place at Stanwell Park or Coalcliff (depending on swell) from noon, with a memorial to follow from 3pm at the Stanwell Park CWA Hall.
There will be speeches and live music, led by one of Bret's best friends Nick Garbett from The Strides.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.