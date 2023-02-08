Young Austinmer golf prodigy Lara Thomsen is not burdened by high expectations.
Late last year the 14-year-old cruised to victory to be crowned women's club champion at Wollongong Golf Club.
It was the third year on the trot that Lara had been crowned the women's club champion, with her first victory in Wollongong coming just after she turned 12.
This success has led to Lara earning selection to represent NSW at the 2023 Australian Junior Interstate Teams Matches in Tasmania this April.
She is among 20 talented girl and boy juniors selected to represent either NSW or the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) in Tasmania.
Lara is part of the NSW Girls' team which also comprises Rachel Lee, Ella Scaysbrook, Sophie Eppelstun and Rebecca Zhao.
A similar girls team has been selected for ACT and boys' teams have also been selected for NSW and ACT.
The 2023 Australian Junior Interstate Teams Matches will be played at Ulverstone Golf Club and run from April 17 to 20th. The teams will compete for three trophies; Boys, Girls and the overall team Championship.
Golf NSW high-performance manager Khan Pullen, was thrilled to announce the teams.
"All of the athletes selected are developing exemplary playing records and certainly deserve the honour of representing New South Wales and the ACT," Pullen said.
The Junior Interstate Teams Matches will follow the Australian Junior Championships held this year at Tasmania Golf Club in Hobart from April 11 to 14th.
The Australian Boys' and Girls' Amateur are played over 72 holes stroke play with a cut after 54 holes.
The 2023 champions will likely receive exemptions into the respective men's and women's Australian Opens.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
