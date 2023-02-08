An Illawarra woman whose former partner tormented her for two years will now have some security, after a Wollongong magistrate locked up the repeat offender.
Michael Sharpe, 43, was sentenced to up to 18 months in prison, with a non-parole period of six months for threatening his ex-partner.
Wollongong Local Court heard that this was not the first time the Oak Flats carpenter's threats and violence towards the woman had come to the attention of authorities, with a litany of offences listed on his record.
The latest offending occurred early in the morning of Sunday, March 27, 2022 when the woman woke to hear a car horn and the sound of a car revving outside her home.
Looking out the bedroom window, the woman instantly recognised Sharpe's green Isuzu.
Fearing Sharpe would drive the car into the front bedroom, the woman and her current partner left and went to the back room.
There, the woman looked at her phone where Sharpe had left numerous voicemail messages, including one where he said "I'm about to drive right through your f---ing door c---, so leave a message, welcome to hell, leave me alone".
The woman contacted police and heard Sharpe leave.
Upon looking outside, the woman saw Sharpe had left large ruts in her front law, tearing up the grass.
Two hours later, police arrived at Sharpe's home and saw his car parked outside, with mud visible in the wheel tread and on the rims. Mud and grass was also strewn across the car's panels.
That night there was heavy rain, leading police to believe the mud must have gotten onto the car recently as the vehicle was not parked undercover.
The next week, Sharpe handed himself into police, however maintained a plea of not guilty up until his hearing date on Wednesday.
In court, Sharpe pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to threaten serious harm, stalking and intimidation with the intention of causing fear of physical harm, destroy damage property and contravening a court order.
Magistrate Gabriel Fleming said she counted 15 offences by Sharpe on the same woman since 2020.
Defence lawyer Martin Zanolla submitted that his client had been dealing with an alcohol problem and that time in jail would set back his progress, however Ms Fleming disagreed, noting the seriousness of the current offence and the similar offending on Sharpe's record.
"He's been on [Intensive corrections orders] since 2020 requiring him to continue counselling regarding alcohol. It's now 2023," she said.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.