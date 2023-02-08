How one agreement could launch Olympic careers for more Illawarra athletes

Look closely - the star of the 2032 Brisbane Olympics may be pictured right here.
Could it be Ella Koster? She's already the Waratah's youngest capped player who has made her presence felt in rugby, rugby 7s and rugby league circles.
Or there's Grace Healey who isn't just a talented swimmer but who can turn her hand to hockey, water polo and softball.
When the Illawarra Sports High School signed a new partnership with the Australian Olympic Committee this week, the school's director of sports was positively thrilled as it puts a laser focus on the future.
Amy Smith knows only too well how closely one of sport's most powerful entities, the International Olympic Committee, holds the Olympic rings.
"Anything involving the Olympics is just massive news sports-wise," she said.
The Berkely school, along with the six other sports high schools in NSW, was named among the nation's first official "Australian Olympic Pathway Schools" earlier this week.
It is, Ms Smith said, a huge coup.
The initiative will encourage even more sports high students to reach their on-field potential while they're studying and trying to forge a pathway in their respective sports.
Having already produced two Olympians, Ms Smith is sure more Illawarra athletes will follow in the footsteps of Matildas' star Caitlin Foord and Australian middle-distance runner Ryan Gregson.
And with the new pathway status, there's even greater potential for the school to produce more sports stars.
"The Talented Sports and Development Program is a holistic program that aims at supporting talented athletes through education," Ms Smith said.
"It combines extra skills and fitness training with experienced, qualified coaches during school hours, all while being supported in their academic endeavours. "
While loathe to single out individuals with the potential to shine at Australia's next home Olympics in 2032, Ms Smith did mention surfing, football, rugby and rugby league as strong suits.
"But there's also talented sport programs in basketball, hockey, cricket, netball, touch and tag as well," she said.
And who knows, even more potential stars may be unearthed when the school hosts its annual open night on March 1.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
