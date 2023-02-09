Marlin harvest hits new heights

Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle at Corrimal reckoned there was not much else that can be said about the amazing run marlin anglers are experiencing right on our doorstop.
Some ridiculous numbers have been thrown around over the past couple of weeks with boats going 15-15-14 and the like, and still being back on shore by mid- afternoon.
That same bite is also continuing up north on little blacks, so they should move down this way and hopefully hang around for four-to-six weeks.
If you are a marlin virgin, now is the time to get a charter or team up with a boat buddy and pop that cherry as some amazing stories are coming through of a billfish pack attacking virtually anything that is thrown at them, including many teasers and dredges.
Along with a vast amount of dolphin fish about the Fisheries and private FADS, the water is absolutely heaving fish at present.
Most of the fish have come via slow-trolling live baits but a few are still being caught on the troll while prospecting for bait balls.
Snapper fishing has been epic, with plenty of fish being caught coming from the shallower reefs which generally isn't the case this time of year.
However, as has been said in the past, those who have been keeping diaries of their fishing have thrown out the book for now, as everything has gone out the window in recent years.
Those fishing wide have done well on pan-sized fish as well as plenty of mowies, pigfish and of late quite a few pearl perch which are always a welcome bycatch ... that's for sure.
Kings are still about around the Islands and further north but are never doing the same thing day in and day out.
A bit of patience and prospecting should put you on to the fish and, as always, down rigging is the key.
Beaches continue to fish well for just about everything with whiting, bream, flathead, trevally, tarwhine etc all being caught over the past week on pipis and beach worms.
