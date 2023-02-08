A renewed severe weather warning for thunderstorms puts the entire Illawarra in the line of fire for heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding.
The Bureau of Meteorology says an approaching upper trough combined with an unstable environment could trigger the storms, which are likely to produce intense rainfall.
This in turn could lead to dangerous flash flooding.
Places that might be affected over the next several hours include Wollongong, Port Kembla, Albion Park and Kiama, as well as Huskisson.
Already Greenwell Point has had 380 millimetres of rain since 9am on Wednesday, and 178 millimetres alone in the two hours to 6am.
At Culburra Beach, more than 250mm rain fell overnight.
Culburra Beach resident Kirsten Pichler said the overnight rain was intense and there's still a lot of water on and around the roads on Thursday morning.
"It was the loudest, loudest rain. You could hear the thunder at the same time.
"My dog Milo was so scared that he was under the bed and I had to keep checking on him.
"The fields are back to being full of water again, they're like billabongs."
Kiama has had 127 millimetres since Wednesday morning, Albion Park has copped almost 80 millimetres, and Foxground has seen 133 millimetres.
As a result of the rain overnight, Terry Street in Albion Park is closed between Taylor Road and the Albion Park Rail bypass.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
