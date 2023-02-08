Keep clear of creeks and storm drains



Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water



Seek refuge in the highest available place if trapped by flash flooding and ring 000 if you need rescue



Be aware that run-off from rainfall in fire affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid. It may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks



After bushfires, heavy rain and the loss of foliage can make the ground soft and heavy, leading to a greater chance of landslides



Unplug computers and appliances



Avoid using the phone during the storm



Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well



Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires

