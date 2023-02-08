Dave Chappelle came to Wollongong and it was as mega as the photographs of Chappelle and his massive entourage on Bondi Beach.
Chappelle is recognised as one of the greatest comedians of all time and news that he was coming to Wollongong was at first met with disbelief, before we all got with the programme and snapped up tickets.
It was a predominantly male audience at the sold out gig at Wollongong Entertainment Centre but there was an air of class around the event.
Attention to detail had gone into the set and it paid off.
Entrance to the venue had heavier security than a domestic flight, with bag checks, wand sweeps and phones turned off and placed into locked Yondr pouches.
It sounds like a logistical nightmare, but plenty of staff and efficient workflows meant we were in the venue in no time at all.
It's interesting what happens when thousands of people are made to sit for an hour without their phones. The stadium lit up with friends catching up. With no phones to distract them people were forced to chat.
Any reminders that the WEC is mostly used for Hawks basketball games were gone. A diamond stage was set up at the centre of the room and spotlights crisscrossed around the audience.
As the lights dimmed and the first act, DJ Trauma started playing 80s tunes, it was more akin to a boxing match or a flashback disco.
Without our phones and watches no-one knew what the time was. It had a feeling of we're in it together and before we knew it we were drawn into the world of Chappelle and his sidekicks.
Three comedians warmed up for Chappelle. All equally as controversial as Chappelle. Jeff Ross, known as The Roastmaster General, made the strongest connection with the audience.
He joked with the audience that the gig was the funnest thing to do in Wollongong. "What are the fun things to do in Wollongong? We're at the fun thing to do right now. It's here," he said.
He understood that the Australian humour is very different to the American and found his mark with some seedy jokes about the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Later he returned to the stage and brought 12 keen members of the audience onto the stage who gamely allowed him to roast them.
One man said: "Thank you. This was the best moment of my life."
But by the time Chappelle came on stage the audience was restless. DJ Trauma tried to warm the crowd up with some hip hop, leaving much of the Wollongong audience confused. He'd have been better off putting some of Madonna back on. But it didn't matter because when Chappelle appeared with his posse of eight (or so) bodyguards, the crowd went wild.
He sauntered on stage with a lit cigarette in hand, a pint of beer and quickly confessed that he had no idea how to pronounce Wollongong.
"I can't pronounce this place. I had no idea how f---ing far away it was from Sydney. There's kangaroos and stuff." he said.
"Everyone in Sydney has their hands and feet done. This is a dirt under the finger nails kinda town," he added.
He commented that there were hardly any black people in the audience, but struck up the opportunity to banter with a couple from Zimbabwe, who he joked were acting as interpreters for him.
He commanded the stage from beginning to end and whether you agree with his humour or not, he's a superstar who has refined every second of his work down to the perfect look at the camera, mic drop and sip of beer.
Wollongong watched a master in action.
Editor of the Illawarra Mercury. Scottish but fell in love with Dharawal Land. Send us your feedback and questions. Subscribe so we can continue to speak up for the Illawarra.
