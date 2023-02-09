Illawarra Mercury
Company fined over worker's fall through roof at Kembla Grange

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
February 9 2023
File picture by Max Mason-Hubers.

A South Nowra-based roofing and plumbing company has copped a $300,000 fine after a worker fell almost seven metres through a roof at Kembla Grange, suffering serious injuries including a spinal fracture.

