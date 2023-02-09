Company fined over worker's fall through roof at Kembla Grange

A South Nowra-based roofing and plumbing company has copped a $300,000 fine after a worker fell almost seven metres through a roof at Kembla Grange, suffering serious injuries including a spinal fracture.
Parrish Group NSW Pty Ltd pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a health and safety duty, exposing someone to risk of serious injury or death, in relation to the 2020 incident at a construction site for a new warehouse.
It is one of a growing number of roofing cases coming before the District Court, a trend that has so worried Judge David Russell he has ordered that his judgment be sent to the relevant state government minister after the March election to highlight the concerns of the court.
On March 31, 2020 Brandon Boon (who was working on the site for a company subcontracted by Parrish Group) and a co-worker were on the roof of the Kembla Grange warehouse when Mr Boon stepped on a section of gutter lining above a gap.
He fell 6.8 metres to the concrete slab below, which left him with a fractured and dislocated right foot, a dislocated left shoulder and an L5 vertebral compression fracture.
Between late February and mid-March, box gutters had been installed on the roof in a way that meant there was no risk of falls for close to a month.
However, this changed to a method of installation that was quicker, but had people working close to inadequately protected holes where sumps were to be fitted.
Gutter lining was placed over these holes and while it was not structurally rated to support a person, it could be stepped on when placed properly - but there were sections where anyone who stepped on the gutter lining would fall through the hole.
Agreed facts tendered to the District Court said Parrish did not undertake a risk assessment for the changed method of installation; had they done so, they could have implemented measures to control the risk of falls.
Parrish also did not maintain a safe work method for the installation of box gutters.
In the wake of the fall, the company revised its safe work method statement, provided training to workers and increased its site safety inspections.
Judge David Russell said the risk of the fall was foreseeable and actually known to Parrish, and the likelihood of a fall was "significant".
"A fall through the inadequately guarded penetration could occur not only by a worker deliberately stepping onto the lapped gutter lining over a sump penetration, but could occur by a worker who was concentrating on a roofing task inadvertently stepping or falling onto the gutter lining," Judge Russell said.
He also noted that there were steps Parrish could have taken to reduce or eliminate the risk, and these would have caused little or no inconvenience.
In his judgment, Judge Russell outlined 20 cases involving falls from roofs that left people seriously injured or dead.
"Roofing is a dangerous industry if businesses do not comply with their duty under the Act to ensure safety," he said.
"The number of roofing cases coming before this court has increased dramatically in the last two years."
Judge Russell noted Parrish had a previous conviction for breaching the Work Health and Safety Act over a 2018 incident involving a young worker falling from a roof, but was otherwise of "good character".
He said the company, which had been in business for 16 years, was unlikely to reoffend and had taken steps to prevent any such incident happening again.
Parrish had shown remorse, Judge Russell said, and pleaded guilty early.
The company was fined $300,000 (a 25 per cent discount on $400,000, to account for its guilty plea) and ordered to pay SafeWork NSW's costs of $37,500.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
