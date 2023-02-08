NSW government dumps half-price licences for safe drivers

Half-price licences for law-abiding NSW drivers have been canned to pay for a program helping occasional wrong-doers out of fines, the government has quietly revealed.
Under the "Fair Go for Safe Drivers Scheme", full licenced drivers who haven't collected a demerit point or conviction in the past five years can renew for half-price, saving up to $181.
But the scheme will end on June 30, if the coalition is re-elected, according to a statement on page 30 of the NSW half-yearly budget review.
The scheme is being replaced by a program that would allow those with five-year clean records to ask for a speeding or bus lane fine to be waived.
"This is expected to decrease revenue by $1.9 million in 2023/24, and by $5.8 million over the three years to 2025/26," the budget papers, released on Tuesday, said.
Treasurer Matt Kean on Wednesday sidestepped a query about why the government made no mention of the program's ditching when announcing its replacement three weeks ago.
But he said the replacement gave "more timely recognition" for safe driving.
"Rather than have to wait up to 10 years for when you renew your licence, we're now bringing that forward to ensure that people can get a benefit from doing the right thing," he told reporters.
Under the coalition scheme, good drivers will be given a one-off chance to escape a fine for offences including low-range speeding, disobeying no left- or right-hand turn signs or driving in a bus lane. P-platers who have lost their display plates will also be eligible for the scheme.
The new program was announced in January, a day after Labor unveiled its own program to wipe a demerit point for well-behaved drivers.
"Under Labor the rules are simple - drive safely, get a point back," leader Chris Minns said at the time.
Fines will still apply, meaning it will not cost the budget. Yet, Labor has not committed to retaining the half-price licence scheme.
