Illawarra community vents frustration at crippling health system at Greens meeting

Dozens of Illawarra community members vented their frustration at crippled health system earlier this week.
Rising GP fees, long hospital wait-times, shortage of health staff, nursing home bed block and poor quality aged care were some of the hot topics during the 90-minute Greens community health forum at Fairy Meadow Community Centre.
While many issues were discussed before the five-member panel, Shellharbour resident Denise Prowse said she'd heard enough talk but seen no action.
"There was a national cabinet meeting recently talking about all things that we are talking about here today and that's all we ever do," she said.
The Warrigal Warilla resident who said she believes people in aged cares "are treated abysmally" has "had enough", with her last three years in Warrigal independent living being "the worst years" of her life.
"It's shit - I'm sorry to say it like that but that's truth. All that people in power care about is administration and profit and it all comes down to money. Older people in the society are overlooked" Ms Prowse said.
The panel including Wollongong candidate Cath Blakey, Greens' NSW Upper House candidate Dr Amanda Cohn, Keira candidate Kit Docker, Thirroul GP Dr Melissa Brown and Health and wellbeing officer Eddie Barry offered to have a chat with the distressed Shellharbour resident post the session.
However, Ms Prowse was not the only one with grave concerns for the future of the health system.
A community member Steve said going through the ambulance and emergency room at the hospital was increasingly becoming a traumatic process for people.
"The waiting times are just astronomical!" he said.
Healthy Cities Illawarra CEO Kelly Andrews said the funding for her organisation working towards preventative health had been had been negligible for the past 25 years.
"There has been no increase in funding for preventative health. Is prevention ever gonna get on the agenda because at the moment it is not?" Ms Andrews said.
The CEO put forth a pressing question to the panel, asking them what they were going to do differently to change the situation.
"I'm not saying ambulances or nurse to patient ratios are not important but we cannot keep band-aiding the system," she said.
The Illawarra Greens have been campaigning with promises of a better health system as one of their main voting points.
Earlier this week, state election candidates Cath Blakey, Kit Docker and Dr Amanda Cohn met outside the Wollongong hospital to rally for increase in staff wages and safe nurse to patient ratios.
Greens also announced their plan to tackle the GP crisis in rural and regional healthcare in Nowra on Wednesday.
