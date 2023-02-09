Recently re-signed Wallaroos coach Jay Tregonning will continue his role as head of sport at The Illawarra Grammar School for the time being.
But with an expanded international season for the Australian women's rugby side and moves to make the women's game more professional, Tregonning admitted to the Mercury that his time at TIGS could be coming to an end.
The Cordeaux Heights father of two and former Tech Waratahs junior, this week re-signed as Wallaroos coach for another year after guiding them to the quarter-finals at the 2021 Rugby World Cup.
Tregonning, who turns 45 on Monday, said he was happy to see the women's game go professional and was keen to reapply for his job when his 12-month contract expires.
"There is plans in place for roles to go professional. I definitely want to be part of this new exciting future," he said.
"I think I'm at that stage in my career where I'd like to pursue coaching and see where coaching can take me.
"I'm in a better position now where I can pursue coaching professionally. It is definitely a career path I'd like to take at this stage.
"The World Cup last year showed we are probably a little bit behind teams that have had professional programs for a little while.
"Women's sport in general is going gangbusters at the moment and rightfully so.
"You can see how professional programs have done wonders in NRLW and AFLW, and rugby definitely doesn't want to be left behind in that regard either.
"Even the success being enjoyed by Australia's female cricket team and soccer side is showing how important professional programs and coaches are."
Part of new Wallabies coach Eddie Jones' role is to oversee the Wallaroos program.
Tregonning will sit down with Wallabies counterpart Jones on Saturday ahead of the Waratahs and Reds Super W and Super Rugby Pacific trials.
"Any time you get the chance to work with someone with that experience is outstanding and I welcome the opportunity to not only help improve the players but help improve the coaches and the performance on the field," he said.
"Having that opportunity to work with Eddie with all that international experience especially with working with the programming and the planning is going to be outstanding for myself."
Though Tregonning's main aim was to ensure the Wallaroos continued to improve in 2023.
Rugby Australia confirmed the Wallaroos would play a Test Match against Fiji in May before participating in the Pacific Four tournament later in the year.
The top three from that competition will then qualify for the top division of the inaugural WXV competition, facing the top three from the Six Nations.
The Wallaroos finished the 2022 edition of the tournament in fourth, with Tregonning targetting the tournament as they look to build on a season where 19 players made their International debuts.
"Having the WXV 1 and 2 are going to be outstanding competitive competitions," he said.
"We want to improve on where we were last year and doing that, we're beating a couple of teams in the Pac Four and then that sets us up to go into the top WXV.
"That's definitely the goal for us.....the Wallaroos have never beaten the Black Ferns and that remains a goal as well. To improve on performances next year, winning a couple of Pac Four games to get into WXV is important for us."
Tregonning was initially appointed leader of the Australian women's XVs side in 2021, after more than a decade of experience.
He was an assistant coach for the team at the 2014 World Cup, while he has also mentored the nation's most talented schoolboys.
Tregonning helped the Australian Under-18 side that snapped a seven-year winless run against New Zealand Schools in 2019.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
