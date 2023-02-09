A Federal Court judge has ruled that a beer brand founded by Kiama influencers The Inspired Unemployed did not mislead consumers into thinking it was the product of another brand.
Victorian brewer Brick Lane Brewing took the Inspired Unemployed, along with manufacturer Torquay Beverage Co and promoter Mighty Craft, to court, claiming their Better Beer range was so similar to the Sidewinder range of low-alcohol beers that drinkers would be confused as to which was which.
The court heard that both beer ranges were launched within less than a week of each other in July 2021, and sales commenced a few months later.
Brick Lane's Sidewinder range included a Hazy Pale ale and an XPA, both of which had low-alcohol content, 1.1 per cent and 0.5 per cent respectively.
The Better Beer range promoted itself as a full strength but low carbohydrate beer.
Soon after the launch a Brick Lane executive said he was "spewing" but there was " no turning back now" and Brick Lane would "blow them outta the water with a cracking fully integrated comms plan".
Brick Lane claimed the packaging and promotion of the Better Beer products would confused consumers who would mistake the Sidewinder beers for Better Beer drinks.
Brick Lane told the court that there were multiple incidents where the products were confused for oneanother. In one case, during a craft beer festival in Sydney, a Brick Lane representative gave a cleaner a few samples of the Sidewinder, low alcohol beer.
"Woah, that's so great that you guys from Better Beer are doing low-alcoholic options now," the cleaner said.
In a separate incident, a manager from Brick Lane went to a Dan Murphy's store on the Gold Coast with samples of the Sidewinder range. The manager showed a Dan Murphy's staff member the samples and the staff member said they had his product on display, before leading him to a display of the Better Beer lager product.
The Sidewinder product was in a fridge elsewhere in the store.
However, Justice Angus Stewart said the two brands were distinctive enough and had been developed separately, thereby dismissing Brick Lane's claim.
"The happenstance of Brick Lane having won the race - a race that neither it nor the respondents knew that they were in - by only a few days does not give it the right to stop [Better Beer] from using their get-up or to claim damages," Judge Stewart wrote.
While noting that the packaging and design of the products was "very similar if not identical", Judge Stewart said the beers were in separate categories, being full strength and low alcohol.
Judge Stewart said he saw "no reason" why Brick Lane would not have to pay Better Beer's legal costs.
