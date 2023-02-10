Wollongong cafes for sale show buyers need to see cup half full

The aroma as the beans are ground.
The flow of the crema. The rush of a busy service and the joy of your own space, stylishly decorated without a boss in sight. The smiles of satisfied caffeine fiends.
People whose dream - or even their Plan B - is running a cafe are spoiled for choice in the Illawarra right now, with well more than 25 coffee and breakfast venues on the market and with the list including some of the region's most prominent.
But experienced business brokers say this is not unusual, and they would like more to keep up with demand.
Cafe-mad Thirroul is the location for several of the operations up for sale, and the northern hotspot has shown too many cafes are never enough.
With more than 17 cafes spread across both sides of the railway line, the northern suburb and its influx of weekend visitors is rich with coffee culture - and opportunities for the willing to buy in.
On the southern side of Thirroul, the charming Two Mountains cafe is on the market for $159,000 through Conti Business Brokers, with a refurbished decor and a licence to trade seven days a week until 10pm, with trained bar staff in place.
Across the road, Cucina is perhaps the most prominent of the businesses up for sale, having been established by the owners 20 years ago. Advertised as bringing in $350,000 a year, with two separate kitchens, the business is priced at $580,000 with Comelli Commercial.
Over the tracks, the long-standing coffee and baked goods Revive 2515 is also on the market through MMJ for $80,000.
Further north the cafe Sketch at Coledale is up for sale, on a highly prominent main road site which has seen several iterations over recent years. It has an asking price of $149,000 through MMJ.
Of course running any small business isn't all beer and skittles, with long hours, hard work, early starts, and the damage done by pandemic lockdowns fresh in the memory.
But Comelli Commercial principal Christina Comelli said the list this week was not an unusually high number.
"I don't have enough to meet demand at the minute," she said.
"Cafes and restaurants are always our highest transacted businesses, and from what I've got on the market is a smaller amount than normal."
On the corner in Bulli's main drag the prominent Two Sisters Garage cafe is for sale on Park Rd at Bulli. Stylish and set out beside a laneway, the venue also includes a bar indoors and a great local reputation. Conti Business Brokers are taking expressions of interest.
One of Fairy Meadow's favourite cafes, the Broken Drum, is also on the market. Its listing says a buyer may not have to worry too much about the long hours - one of the present owners has been able to work part-time. On Daisy St near the Princes Hwy, it does a strong trade year-round with locals and is for sale through MMJ.
Head further down south and Windang local favourite Oh Dang! is on the market. Having started by serving up great espresso, then making its name with quality burgers, the cafe is also a live music venue and loved by locals. Commelli Commercial has the sale for $250,000.
In the rapid growth area of Wongawilli, the Smiths Ln Dairy is for sale, having opened just over 11 months ago to queues from new locals who need exactly this kind of operation for the community hub it can provide. With a picturesque foothills setting and a bright future, the cafe is going for $250,000 through MMJ.
Be realistic
Any small business requires long hours of hard work, particularly when getting established and the demanding hours and exposure to the fickleness of hospitality means running a cafe will demand plenty from its owner.
The damage brought by the COVID lockdowns hurt many in the hospitality industry, and, having got back on their feet afterwards, some are deciding it's time for something different.
Nigel Seaberry has his Two Mountains cafe in Thirroul on the market, having decided it was time to try a different angle for his culinary skills.
He renovated the well-placed venue near the town's library last year and set out to expand into restaurant and bar hours, but had since decided he wanted a break from the 12-13 hour days he had been putting in.
"Yes it is a labour of love," he said.
"But I'm a chef and I've decided I will find somewhere that someone else will pay me a wage."
On the UOW campus at Keiraville the Yogabar juice and yoghurt outlet is going for $99,000, while in Balgownie the popular Nourished @ Bally is going for the same price.
The Fantasy Donuts cafe and, of course, donut shop has an asking price of $429,000 for two kiosks in busy parts of the Dapto mall.
In the Wollongong CBD, a corner-located pizzeria, deli and cafe in which looks very much like Terra Mia on Burelli St is for sale through Conti via expressions of interest. No price is given.
Across the road the long-established Santana coffee purveyor, now on Burelli St, is reduced for sale to $69,000 while one of the region's most prominent healthy food cafes, Lettuce B Frank, is ready for a new owner for its relaxing and spacious environs near Wollongong train station.
Know what you're in for
Enzo Conti, founder of Conti Business Brokers, said cafes were always popular sales.
"People who have owned cafes through COVID have gone through a tough time, as all business people have," he said.
"Now they've begun to build them back up again and they're doing well, and they want to have a break."
"A lot of people who have cafes don't actually have any experience - but experience is preferable."
But he said the motivation needed to be there.
"A business is only as good as its operator," he said.
"I've sold 800 businesses. I can sell a business that's run down to a good operator, and they'll make it fly.
"If a person who wants to buy a business really wants to do well and wants to work hard and to work smart, they'll do well.
"And if they don't want to, they won't do well."
