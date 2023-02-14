Illawarra-based chamber orchestra Steel City Strings will launch its 2023 season next month with a concert celebrating NSW's multicultural community.
Worlds Connect is a series of concerts taking place from March 5-12 to celebrate the common language of music across cultures.
Steel City Strings is a vibrant chamber orchestra featuring professional and amateur musicians from the Illawarra and Shoalhaven regions. It often collaborates with other musicians, soloists, composers and vocalists.
Its latest collaboration, which celebrates our diverse community, sees the orchestra work with composers of Chinese, Greek and First Nations heritage, and featuring a celebrated singer of Turkish heritage.
The program features a set of Chinese folk melodies arranged for viola and strings by acclaimed Melbourne composer Julian Yu, who is a familiar figure in contemporary Australian music.
Sydney Conservatorium-trained composer Stefanos Maragkakis has also drawn on his Greek heritage for a series of lively dances.
"I was quite excited when SCS approached me regarding an arrangement of 'Greek Suite'," Maragkakis said.
"It is a great opportunity to communicate my music and heritage with a wider audience."
Wollongong born Turkish-Australian soprano Aye Gknur Shanal will also perform songs that reflect her heritage at the event, which is supported by the NSW Government through Create NSW and Multicultural NSW.
Shanal said she was excited to perform with the orchestra.
"These infectious rhythms, haunting and joyous melodies, are in my bones," she said.
"As the daughter of immigrants from Turkey, these songs bring my life to a full circle. This is what this country is about."
Steel City Strings' artistic director Kyle Little said the concert sought to traverse the length and breadth of the rich musical fabric of our community.
"It means a lot to be able to have a concert that celebrates our diverse community," he said.
"Aye Gknur Shanal is a celebrated vocalist across Australia as well as within the Turkish-Australian community. Audiences will get to hear the traditional Turkish music from her heritage and will have an opportunity to get up and dance."
Details: Worlds Connect will be performed at Robertson School of Arts on March 5 at 2pm; Shellharbour Civic Centre on March 11 at 11am; Wollongong Town Hall on March 11 at 7.30pm; and Nowra School of Arts on March 12 at 2pm. More information/tickets here
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
