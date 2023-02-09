Illawarra Mercury
iAccelerate driving millions in investment, start-up economy

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
Updated February 9 2023 - 12:30pm, first published 12:19pm
ExSitu founders April Creed and Rebecca Glover said iAccelerate was critical to their business's success. Picture supplied

The University of Wollongong's iAccelerate has turned $10 million in seed funding into a $110.2 million injection into the Illawarra's economy.

