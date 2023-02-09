The University of Wollongong's iAccelerate has turned $10 million in seed funding into a $110.2 million injection into the Illawarra's economy.
The latest economic impact report for the start-up incubator takes the total economic impact of the companies and enterprises generated and nurtured through the program to $110.2 million, with $33.6 million coming in 2022.
One of those businesses is aged care technology business ExSitu. Founded by April Creed and Rebecca Glover, the platform allows aged care residents and their families to communicate their care needs for value-based care.
Ms Creed said the value of being located within iAccelerate came from mentorship and connections to research and industry.
"It's one thing to have a great idea, it's another thing to make sure that it's a good customer and industry fit," Ms Creed said.
Opened in 2016 after a $16.5 million grant from the NSW government for the construction of the building, iAccelerate raised $10 million in seed funding to give start-ups their initial boost by 2017.
Unlike other start-up incubators and accelerators, however, iAccelerate does not take an equity stake in companies that are located in the Innovation-Campus based facility, something that Ms Creed made a big difference for her business.
"Traditional incubator models tend to expect you to develop fast, make profit really, really quickly and exit in a very short period of time. Whereas iAccelerate understands that if you're really gonna make impactful companies and change in products that these things take time testing, and development," she said.
"To create something lasting and permanent takes about four or five years."
ExSitu was founded in 2017, and remains located within iAccelerate, alongside some of the other 316 start-ups and scale-ups that have passed through iAccelerate. In 2022, 24 new start-ups joined iAccelerate.
Since 2016, iAccelerate has created 1013 new jobs, director Tamantha Stutchbury said.
"iAccelerate is an important part of the local innovation ecosystem, supporting start-ups, facilitating the impact of UOW research and nourishing UOW students' entrepreneurial experiences," she said.
Ms Creed said having started within iAccelerate, ExSitu was now part of a broader network of enterprises throughout the Illawarra.
"We really harness the ecosystem in the Illawarra," she said. "So many of the great tech companies based in the Illawarra began or spent some time in iAccelerate and they continue to support us with things like the Siligong Valley network. We punch high in the Illawarra, with regard to tech innovation."
Ultimately, beyond the investment numbers and counts of product launches and IP applications, Ms Creed said it was seeing the technology developed in the hands of the end user that made it all worthwhile.
"I get quite emotional every time I see people using our technology. I feel it in my heart when I speak to people who say, 'I was really scared of going into aged care. I felt like this was a really bad outcome for me, but you showed me that I have lots of excellent things ahead and my family are supported and it's been a positive experience.'"
