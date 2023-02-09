After a disappointing showing on the Gold Coast last month, Luke Price has backed Jamaea to return to her best when the four-year-old mare races at Royal Randwick on Saturday.
Jamaea drew barrier 11 for the 1400 metres $1 million Magic Million fillies and mares race on January 19. She was caught at the back of the stretch for the majority of the race, before making up some late ground. However, it wasn't enough in the end.
Luke and Robert Price now have their attention set on redemption, starting with the Group 3 Triscay Stakes over 1200m at Randwick, where Jamaea will be ridden by jockey Tim Clark.
"She's come back from Queensland well. I've just got to put that bad run down to the track, I thought it was just a bit shifty. A real frontrunners' track and hard to make up ground," Price said.
"We've just put a set of blinkers on her last week and I thought she took to them well, and we're going to apply them on Saturday and try get her back in form. But I think we've found the right race where we can do that. The favourite's drawn inside us, and we've probably drawn to follow it, if she musters enough speed early to get on the back of it.
"A new rider goes on in Tim Clark, who I think will really suit her. But back home, she's been really pleasing. The work's been as good as ever, so I expect she will be extremely hard to beat."
However, Price admitted he would be looking towards she skies on Saturday, with the trainer crossing his fingers for a dry track.
"A little bit of rain isn't going to hurt, but I don't think there's going to be a great deal around," Price said.
"I think we might get away with it."
The Kembla trainers will also have a second runner at Randwick, with Noble Soldier set for the Wild Oaks Sprint over 1300m. The Prices have confirmed Dylan Gibbons will be aboard the five-year-old gelding.
"I thought his run the other day at Rosehill was exceptional, it reminded me of Cuban Royale's run before he won the Carrington," Price said.
"He's drawn well with a bit more tempo, and he runs well for Dylan Gibbons. He's got no weight and I expect a real forward showing, in a very competitive race. But he will run right up to his best."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
