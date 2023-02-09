North Nowra turnaround: 'now or never'

North Nowra-Cambewarra captain Nick McDonald says it's "now or never" as his side looks to snap a two-game losing streak to keep their finals hopes alive.
North Nowra were one of South Coast Cricket's front-runners early in the season in their maiden campaign since moving from the Shoalhaven competition.
However, momentum has stalled after the Christmas break, with the team dropping their past two matches to top outfits The Rail and Lake Illawarra.
The losses have left North Nowra walking a tightrope in fourth position, with the likes of Ex-Servos, Shellharbour and Kookas applying the blowtorch.
Their next challenge looming is third-placed Kiama at Bernie Reagan Sports Ground on Saturday, which shapes as a crunch game for both sides.
"I'm pretty sure we're equal on points and they've just got us maybe on run rate, so it's a huge game for us," McDonald said.
"If we lose this one, it puts us in a bit of a precarious position moving forward. So I think it's definitely a must-win.
"We played them earlier in the year and they beat us. I think they scored 200-plus and we got 150 to 160 from memory, but I don't know their players that well."
McDonald added his side remained hungry to make finals - and do even further damage this season.
"Our goal is to win it all, but just to make finals and give ourselves a chance would be amazing," he said.
"We've gone from playing in a five, six-team comp to an 11-team comp, which I think has been a really positive move. And there's a lot of good cricketers around, so for us to get in that top four - and give ourselves a chance - would be something all of the boys would be proud of.
"But we're going to have to be a lot better than what we are at the moment to be any chance."
Elsewhere, The Rail will take on Lake Illawarra in a top-of-the-table clash at Howard Fowles Sports Oval.
In Saturday's other South Coast first-grade games: Shellharbour face Ex-Servos at Tom Willoughby Oval; the Tigers host Albion Park at Bomaderry Oval and the Magpies meet Kookas at Berry Sports Complex.
