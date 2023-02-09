Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

North Nowra turnaround: 'now or never'

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated February 10 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Nowra-Cambewarra players are keen to get their campaign back on track. Picture by Adam McLean

North Nowra-Cambewarra captain Nick McDonald says it's "now or never" as his side looks to snap a two-game losing streak to keep their finals hopes alive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.