Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Conor McGregor bout still on Alex Volkanovski's UFC bucket list

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated February 9 2023 - 6:42pm, first published 3:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UFC featherweight king Alex Volkanovski is eyeing mega-fights should he defeat lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in Perth on Sunday.

He's set to headline the biggest MMA fight ever held on Aussie soil, but Alex Volkanovski is eyeing even bigger should he claim coveted champ-champ status at UFC 284 on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.