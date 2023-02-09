He's set to headline the biggest MMA fight ever held on Aussie soil, but Alex Volkanovski is eyeing even bigger should he claim coveted champ-champ status at UFC 284 on Sunday.
The Wollongong slugger will be looking to pull off what some experts like former two-division champion Daniel Cormier have labeled the biggest upset in the sport's history against Russian lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in Perth.
It's the first time in history the sport's consensus No. 1 (Volkanovski) and No. 2 (Makachev) will meet in a title fight, with the Aussie looking to join Irish megastar Conor McGregor as one of just two men to have held the featherweight and lightweight straps simultaneously.
The colourful Irishman will return to the sport this year having been recently unveiled as a coach on the upcoming The Ultimate Fighter reality TV series opposite crowd-pleasing lightweight Michael Chandler.
The pair will then meet in what's sure to be an all-action showdown some time post the wrap-up of the series in August which is likely to be at the welterweight limit of 170 pounds.
Despite being criticised in recent times for a lack of activity, a win for McGregor would no doubt see him pitched back into the lightweight title frame against the winner of Sunday's showdown in Perth.
It's always good to have Conor coming back to the sport, he brings a lot of eyes. If he takes out someone like a Chandler, you know his name's going to be mentioned.- Alex Volkanovski
Volkanovski isn't about to look past Makhachev, but said a subsequent a mega-bout with McGregor - the sport's undisputed PPV king - holds obvious appeal, particularly if it could be held in Australia.
"It's always good to have Conor coming back to the sport, he brings a lot of eyes," Volkanovski said.
"That'll be a fun fight and I think it's clever for both of them. It's clever for Conor, it's a winnable fight because they're just going to go for it.
"It's going to be entertaining, but that just puts Conor right back in the conversation for the belt and that type of stuff.
"For people to say 'oh, he doesn't deserve it, there's no way they'll do it' it's pretty crazy right. At the end of the day it's Conor McGregor.
"If it was anyone else I'd say 'there's no way' but it's pretty obvious how it goes down. When you're pulling those types of numbers, and he's always taking on the good fighters as well.
"If he takes out someone like a Chandler, you know his name's going to be mentioned, you know people are going to be talking about him.
"It's good to look at because I plan on taking that lightweight belt and I'm seeing what's happening in the division.
"There's a lot of potential match-ups after this one, but obviously, first, I've got to worry about what's in front of me."
Sunday's bout will be the former Warilla Gorillas prop's first outing on home soil since February 2018, and his first on pay-per-view for a title at home.
Bringing more UFC events to Volkanovski's home state of NSW is part of Opposition Leader Chris Minns' election pitch ahead of next month's state poll.
Win or lose on Sunday, the UFC has plans for at least one more PPV card in Australia this year, with Volkanovski's 'earned not given' t-shirt summing up his feelings on the prospect of more Aussie fights.
"All the fighters from this region, Australia-New Zealand, deserved an event over here," Volkanovski said.
"I like fighting anywhere in Australia, but it'd be good to fight in Sydney, where I live, would be unreal.
"Obviously I deserve to defend the belt, or fight for a belt, in front of a home crowd, then you've got the fans who deserve an event here and [the chance] to see their local fighters fighting here.
"They've seen us go to the top, they've seen us get the belts. Obviously Robert [Whittaker's] done that as well. It just shows you can be done from a small gym or wherever you are.
"Now we're chasing champ-champ [status] and going pound-for-pound [No. 1] so we are showing that you can, not only be a champion and do well in the UFC, you can be the best, the pound-for-pound, champ-champ, all that type of stuff."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
