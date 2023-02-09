It's crunch time for the Australians on the final day of pool matches in the ongoing Indoor Hockey World Cup in South Africa.
In Wednesday's night games, the men played out a very competitive 4-4 draw against Czech Republic, while the women lost to South Africa by a single goal.
Illawarra product, captain Emma McLeish - playing her fourth World Cup and now with 43 international caps next to her name - said it wasn't a big loss, and they would be going all out in their final pool game against the highly-ranked Austria.
"They only scored a penalty stroke in the second half," McLeish said. "It was very tight and we had some good opportunities."
The Australians were playing a more experienced African side, who scored the only goal in the 30th minute when Tegan Fourie scored from the penalty spot. Team manager Kris Hooley said next up was a tough match, but the girls had the ability to beat Austria.
"The past two days have been rough, both days things just didn't fall our way," Hooley said. "The girls are playing some great hockey and hopefully they can come up with a win to secure a spot in the quarter-finals."
However, the men have a harder task facing the US, who are on top of their pool. They will need to win to have some chance of advancing to the quarters.
It was a tough game last-up for the Aussies, taking the lead 4-3 in the final two minutes, only for the Czechs to come back a minute later through a Lukas Plochy field goal. The Aussies held great possession in the first half, taking a 3-1 lead after Jake Staines put them ahead in the third minute, with James Knee adding the second in the 13th minute before Denis Tomes pulled one back for the Czechs. But Staines restored their lead to 3-1 just before halftime.
The second half was a see-saw battle as both the teams seized opportunities to score. Plochy reduced the deficit to 3-2 a minute into the third quarter and Martin Seemann levelled scores to 3-3 into the fourth quarter.
It was looking good for the Australians when Staines completed his hat trick, taking the score to 4-3, until Plochy spoilt the party, earning them their second draw of the tournament.
