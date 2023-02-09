It was a tough game last-up for the Aussies, taking the lead 4-3 in the final two minutes, only for the Czechs to come back a minute later through a Lukas Plochy field goal. The Aussies held great possession in the first half, taking a 3-1 lead after Jake Staines put them ahead in the third minute, with James Knee adding the second in the 13th minute before Denis Tomes pulled one back for the Czechs. But Staines restored their lead to 3-1 just before halftime.

