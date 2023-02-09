Rains set to clear just in time for the weekend

Wollongong can breathe a little easier with Friday's weather predicted to be much calmer than Thursday's deluge.
The Illawarra got drenched by heavy rains on Thursday, with the gauge at Bellambi reading 116 millimetres at 5pm, while Albion Park copped slightly less - 92 millimetres.
Residents across the Illawarra had to deal with swimming pools suddenly forming in their streets.
The northern suburbs were hit particularly hard with roads closed due to flooding and landslides.
Temperatures on Thursday barely got over the 20-degree mark, which felt odd given it was still summer.
The Bureau of Meteorology said there was the possibility of some rain overnight, but not as extensive or extreme as what the region was hit with during the day.
The rain is set to disappear in time for the weekend.
The weather forecast for Friday still has some rain, with the bureau tipping a 50 per cent chance in the afternoon and evening.
There was the outside chance of a thunderstorm.
When it comes to the temperature, a high of 30 degrees was predicted, which would certainly help soak up any water left lying around.
And in very good news, the rain is set to disappear in time for the weekend - well, for Saturday at least
Saturday is tipped to be beach weather with the mercury reaching the low to mid-30s.
Sunday could bring a slight shower in the late morning and a thunderstorm in the late afternoon.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
