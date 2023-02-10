One of the most fundamental ideas in economics is that if demand for property falls, then the price of that property will fall as sellers lower the price they are willing to accept in order to move their property.
In my 30 years of experience as an economist, real life behaviour rarely conforms to the theoretical relationship we expect between changes in demand and changes in prices.
The neat linear relationship we expect is often not visible to the naked eye, because many other things have an impact on prices at the same time as changes in demand are influencing the price.
Unfortunately, I have never seen the fundamental supply-demand relationship better illustrated than by Illawarra real estate markets in the last few months.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) started aggressively hiking interest rates in May last year and hiked them every single month since them.
On Wednesday the RBA announced its latest increase of roughly one quarter of one per cent, or 25 basis points.
The numbers have been staggering.
After years of a cash rate of virtually zero, from May last year the RBA has increased the cash rate by a staggering 3.35 per cent.
That's an increase of roughly one per cent every three months - after years of zero interest rates!
When interest rates increase, the cost of borrowing money to buy houses also increases, and as a consequence demand for houses in the Illawarra should fall.
Just as supply and demand theory would predict - from May last year when the RBA first increased the cash rate, house prices in the Illawarra region have fallen every single month.
According to the latest Corelogic numbers, the total fall in the price of houses in the region since last May has been a huge 14.3 per cent!
This has wiped out gains over the past couple of years and returned the average house price in the region to June 2021 levels.
What of the future? The RBA stated on Wednesday: "The board expects that further increases in interest rates will be needed over the months ahead".
The conclusion is obvious.
We can expect house prices to continue their freefall for many months ahead.
Given the current rate at which house prices are falling, another three months could see them fall by another five per cent - taking falls to 18 per cent since May last year.
Another six months of falls and house prices could drop another 10 per cent - taking them to 23 per cent lower than May last year.
Both scenarios are astounding.
While some would say that the real estate price falls have made houses more affordable in the Illawarra region, this is not actually the case.
Even if the median house price were to fall from around $1 million to around $750,000 in the Illawarra region, the increase in the cash rate means that interest payments on the median mortgage have increased by almost $20,000 per year, rendering the acquisition of a house significantly less affordable.
I am looking for the good news.
It's hard to find - but maybe there is some.
The fall in house prices in the Illawarra region have been slower than in Sydney - this after years of the region outpacing house price rises in Sydney.
And here is the good news, if it can be called that.
Basic economics suggests that the riskier an asset, the greater will be its price response to economic forces which increase its value.
But by the same token, the greater will be its price response to economic forces which decrease their value.
We are not seeing this for the region - and Illawarra house prices seem to be holding up better than in Sydney.
Unfortunately, a less than expected house price fall is as good as the news gets.
The news is also less gloomy for anyone who owns a unit in the Illawarra region.
The Corelogic data suggests that while house prices have fallen by 14.3 per cent in the region since May last year, they have only fallen by 4.6 per cent for the average unit.
This is not so in Sydney, where house prices and unit prices have both come down strongly -both exhibiting double digit price falls.
