Illawarra Mercury
Home/Comment/Comment

RBA rate hikes send Illawarra house prices plummeting

By Alex Frino
February 11 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
According to Corelogic, the total fall in the price of houses in the region since last May has been 14.3 per cent.

One of the most fundamental ideas in economics is that if demand for property falls, then the price of that property will fall as sellers lower the price they are willing to accept in order to move their property.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.