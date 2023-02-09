Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer to run in state election

Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer has confirmed the rumours - he's running for state parliament.
Cr Homer will contest the seat of Shellharbour - held by Labor's Anna Watson - as an independent at the March 25 election.
There had been rumours swirling for several months that the first-time mayor would run in the election but he held off making an announcement until a month and half before the poll.
"I wasn't so much unsure as waiting for the right time for me personally," Cr Homer said of the timing of his announcement.
"I'm the mayor of Shellharbour - that's a huge privilege - and the people voted me into that role 14 months ago.
"That was my first priority as well and I wanted to give my energies to the people of Shellharbour right up until the last minute.
"Also I had to re-energise myself, mentally and physically. Last year the election campaign for local government took a fair toll on me and I actually had cancer treatment in my first month of being mayor.
"I had to get through that and rise to the huge challenge for a public activist coming from a cold start to being the leader of a city."
There are precedents in the Illawarra for a mayor also holding a seat in NSW Parliament - Marianne Saliba did it while serving as Shellharbour Mayor and David Campbell served as both Wollongong Lord Mayor and MP for Keira.
"What I'm doing right now is I let go of my industry associations in finance two weeks ago so I'm going to devote full-time hours to the combined role," he said.
"No I don't think it's going to be a problem. I've got a highly experienced deputy mayor, she's highly capable.
"I don't want Shellharbour to go to another expensive, time-consuming by-election. I'm a popularly elected mayor. To actually leave the role means Shellharbour goes back to another election - I don't want that and I don't think it needs to happen."
Cr Homer said he didn't feel he'd left his run too late, with just over 40 days until the election. He felt people tended not to focus on politics over the festive season anyway.
Also, he said he wanted to give as much time to the Shellharbour ratepayers.
"It also circles back to the fact that I hadn't forgotten my commitment to the people of Shellharbour in my role as their mayor," he said.
"That was one of the key things too. The last thing I wanted was to come out late last year and people seeing me anywhere but Shellharbour and saying 'well, we voted him in and now he's over there. What's going on?'.
"That's really not what I wanted."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
