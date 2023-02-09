Illawarra Mercury
Labor government ordered to produce PEP-11 offshore gas exploration documents

MS
By Michelle Slater
Updated February 10 2023 - 7:46am, first published 7:42am
Greens Senator Peter Whish-Wilson has ordered government documents around PEP-11 offshore gas exploration. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Albanese government has been ordered to submit documents relating to extending a controversial offshore gas exploration project, on the NSW coast between Newcastle and Wollongong, known as PEP-11.

