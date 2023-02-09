The Albanese government has been ordered to submit documents relating to extending a controversial offshore gas exploration project, on the NSW coast between Newcastle and Wollongong, known as PEP-11.
Coalition and independent senators backed a Greens motion calling for legal advice the Prime Minister had received surrounding Petroleum Exploration Permit number 11.
Greens Senator Peter Whish-Wilson is requesting any briefing notes and communications between the federal government and Asset Energy, Advent Energy, MEC Resources and BPH Energy.
The Greens have also used the Senate motion to hold Mr Albanese to account on a pre-election promise that PEP-11 would be "be consigned to the dustbin of history, where it belongs".
But the project has been put back on the table and could be resubmitted and up for review by the NSW government and Resource Minister Madeleine King.
However, the Albanese government is yet to state its position on the permit approval and did not support the Senate motion.
Mr Albanese said the Resources Minister would make a decision in accordance with the law.
It comes after the federal government negotiated the end of a court appeal launched by Assett Energy when it was discovered Scott Morrison had rejected the application in one of his secret portfolios.
The application initially approved by his Resources Minister Keith Pitt, but Mr Morrison intervened to knock it back fearing heavy campaigning from teal independents in coastal seats.
Senator Whish-Wilson accused Mr Albanese of hiding behind procedural matters instead of categorically standing by this pre-election promise.
He accused the Prime Minister of talking "a big game in opposition about stopping the toxic offshore oil and gas drilling project".
"But contrary to his election promise all we've had this week from the Prime Minister is excuses," he said.
"The prime minister's claim that PEP-11's fate is now a matter of regulatory procedure is an absolute cop out; his government has the power to legally kill the project.
"Anthony Albanese could at least personally assure the communities that rallied to stop PEP-11 that he will fight to uphold his election promise."
New South Wales Labor Senator Tim Ayres, in arguing against the Greens motion said the government would "follow process scrupulously".
"As that is the only way to not botch this process the way the former government did," he said.
The PEP-11 license covers 4500 square kilometres off the New South Wales coast and has attracted a raft of opposition, including from community groups, teal independents and the New South Wales government.
Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.
Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.