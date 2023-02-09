The clean-up from Thursday's downpour is still underway across the Illawarra.
On Thursday NSW SES volunteers and emergency services responded to 378 incidents in the Illawarra and South Coast, including flood rescues from vehicles and people stuck in buildings, landslides and storm related assistance.
Up to 21 schools were affected by the deluge in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven including six declared non-operational in the Wollongong local government area, including Kanahooka High School.
The school will remain closed today.
Woonona High School was evacuated on Thursday during the storm but students will be able to return today.
Businesses and homes across the Illawarra - especially in the northern suburbs - had their properties inundated and will be spending the day continuing to clean up.
One clean-up at Russell Vale was unusual - a resident came home to find small fish lying on the grass in their front and back yards.
Wollongong City Council work crews are expected to be out today clearing roads and beaches of debris left by the sudden storms.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
