GAME ON: True greatness beckons for Wollongong's fighting pride

"Do I think I've had a harder path to pound-for-pound [status]? Yeah, look at my resume," Volkanovski says. "But do I believe he's as good as a No.1 or No. 2 pound-for-pound, yeah, for sure. He deserves to be up here, he's a great fighter. You probably look at his resume and it's not as good or as deep as ours, but when it comes to skill, he's definitely right up there.