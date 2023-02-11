GAME ON: True greatness beckons for Wollongong's fighting pride

"Alexander the Great is good, but we're going for 'Alexander the Greatest'."
Amid all the talk surrounding his super bout with Russian juggernaut Islam Mackhachev on Sunday, Alex Volkanovski couldn't put things any simpler.
How great? The best to ever do it if you ask UFC veterans like Michael Chiesa, who suggested this week that the Aussie would make an inarguable case for all-time GOAT status with a win over Makhachev.
Others like former reigning light-heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier - one of just four men to achieve what Volkanovski is looking to do on Sunday - are willing to call it the biggest upset in history.
Cormier is the only one to achieve close to what Volkanovski would with a win, having reigned over the light-heavyweight division (outside of losses to PED cheat Jon Jones) before KO'ing Stipe Miocic to claim heavyweight gold.
Miocic was regarded by many as the UFC's best ever heavyweight, making Cormier's move up arguably the most impressive of 'champ-champ' victories as far as the task of moving up a division. He's one of just two champions, along with Henry Cejudo, to have defended two belts.
Of the more recent champ-champs, Conor McGregor cleaned out the featherweight division before jumping to lightweight to defeat Eddie Alverez for his second piece of UFC gold; though he never defended that strap.
Opinions will vary on those various legacies, but Sunday's Makhachev-Volkanovski bout will be the first time the consensus No. 1 (Volkanovski) and No. 2 (Makhachev) have fought for a UFC title - let alone two.
The irony is Volkanovski had never been as enamoured with the whole champ-champ thing as most others. He always held the greatest respect for long-reigning champions Anderson Silva, Demetrius Johnson and Georges St Pierre - the latter the only double-champ of the lot.
It was only when the Aussie put a definitive stamp on his long-running rivalry with Max Holloway in July last year via a five-round dismantling, that he truly turned his attention to chasing simultaneous championship reigns.
"I was talking about double-champ and all that sort of stuff, so you'd hear me say it, but it was probably after that (Korean) Zombie fight, I knew we weren't far away from it," Volkanovski told Game On.
"I'd touched on it, but I knew I had to deal with that whole Max Holloway situation. Even though I was thinking ahead, I knew that had to be done first.
"Once I got in there and did what I did, there's no more Max, that name doesn't even get mentioned anymore, it's gone. No one even talks about it anymore.
"If there was a clear guy [at featherweight], I might have second guessed going to lightweight straight away. I would've felt the need to deal with that first because that's about legacy, I'm still like that.
"I'm not in that situation and I'm not getting any younger. I felt after that [win over Holloway], especially once I was [named] pound-for-pound (No. 1), it went from 'this might happen' to 'let's make it happen'."
Like he's done in ever other aspect of his career, Volkanovski is taking the hardest route possible.
From thrice beating the man previously regarded the best-ever featherweight, to beating the previous GOAT Jose Aldo in his hometown in Brazil, to making weight as a back-up to Makhachev's fight with previous lightweight champion Charles Oliviera, the former Wollongong concreter hasn't walked the easy path once.
There's no doubt his current journey is his toughest yet. Even bookies in his home country expect the naturally bigger Makhachev to be too much for Volkanovski despite the Aussie being the No. 1-ranked fighter on the planet.
Whether it comes down to the Russian's own ability, or the famed Dagestani stable from which he comes, it has been the subject of debate. The camp's guiding light, former undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, made the style appear impenetrable through his 29-0 career.
If I was to fight someone else and beat them, it'd still be massive but doing this against someone like Islam, at his size, with me being this big of an underdog ... it becomes 'this guy can beat anyone'.- - Alex Volkanovski
It remains to be seen whether Makharchev's mystique is justified or, at least in part, borrowed from his mentor. Volkanovski makes no claim either way, saying his rival deserves his respect.
"Do I think I've had a harder path to pound-for-pound [status]? Yeah, look at my resume," Volkanovski says. "But do I believe he's as good as a No.1 or No. 2 pound-for-pound, yeah, for sure. He deserves to be up here, he's a great fighter. You probably look at his resume and it's not as good or as deep as ours, but when it comes to skill, he's definitely right up there.
"It's pretty obvious they have a strong ground game, they have a certain style, a very good MMA-specific style, that people haven't been able to figure out. They are very good but, trust me, everyone's beatable.
"You've got to prepare for these guys properly because, if you're just going to go there and think you can do anything you do in a jiu-jitsu room [it won't work]. You need to study these guys, study their movements.
"I don't think other teams and other fighters did enough of that, but we always do that. We prepare properly, we game plan properly and we always prepare for the worst.
"No matter what happens in there, I'm not going to be shocked or puzzled. If there's anyone to figure any puzzle out, I'm the man. I truly believe that and I get to show that on Sunday."
Volkanovski's underdog status rests largely in the Russian's perceived grappling advantages, but Makharchev has stated a desire to hunt for the knockout.
The fighting pride of Windang laughed off that threat.
"He's a very calculated fighter who doesn't take unnecessary risks," Volkanovski said.
"Him coming and looking for a knockout, that's an unnecessary risk, he won't be doing that. We all know what they're good at and what they want to do. I'm not going to be hesitant in there because of his [ground] game, f---k his game, he can worry about my game.
"I need to be on my game, but I'm always on my game. That ticker, that heart, all the stuff you need, that's why I really do believe and have that confidence in myself, because I know I'm going to do what needs to be done.
"That's why I'm the man for this job, because of that stuff. I know I'm going to turn up on the night, if I'm in a bad spot, I know I'm going to deal with it and I've got the heart to get out of any position and come out on top.
"That's what I love about this underdog story, because I keep showing people out there what can be done. Right now people are counting me out, they won't on Sunday. I'm going to shock the world and I can't wait to do it."
Would a win enshrine him as the best ever? The 34-year-old says that is not a question for him, but he is very conscious of building his own legacy.
"People ask me 'If you go and take this guy out, are you the greatest ever?'. That's not up to me," he said.
"Being the champion is incredible, being the pound-for-pound No. 1 is obviously incredible, the winning streaks and all that stuff ... it's a pretty good resume. There's some pretty good numbers there and that speaks for itself.
"Originally, champ-champ was a goal, that was legacy and all that type of stuff, but it's bigger than that now.
''If I was to fight someone else and beat them, it'd still be massive but doing this against someone like Islam, at his size, with me being this big of an underdog ... it becomes 'this guy can beat anyone'.
They're calling [him] Khabib 2.0. If I take him out, that's how big they're going to make it out to be because they put these guys on that pedestal. I'm in a good position right now, but I'm chasing being one of the greatest, or the greatest.
"That's not going to be up to me to decide, but that's where I want to be."
