It's been a number of years since Berkeley fielded an under 18s side, but a lifelong bond is driving the Eagles push back into the competition this season.
While COVID has made it difficult for all clubs to maintain consistent numbers in all their junior ranks, childhood teammates Palu Tausala, Noah Joseph-Luck and Zechariah Taufa will make good on a long-held promise to re-unite in Eagles garb having first done so together as six-year-old's.
"We've had a core group of kids that have been together since under 6's," club president Richard Ford said.
"There were 15-16 kids that played up to under 15s and then in under 16s we merged with Shellharbour Sharks to form a side in the merged competition that season.
"For the first year of 18s there was about 10 of them that didn't play, four or five went down to Group Seven, but they'd always said they wanted to come back and play 18s and Berkeley. That was always their goal.
"We've appointed Mick Flynn as coach. He's a Berkeley junior himself, he played grade here, he's coach numerous great junior sides so he's been around footy for a long time.
"[Trainer] Tony Stevceski has been involved with the group since under 6's so it's a homecoming for a heap of them. We're just looking to top it up with some [more] players, some kids that are looking for a run and an opportunity to play."
While COVID put an end to club's time in the Illawarra top-grade competition, the Eagles reached the grand final of the third division competition last season. With the introduction of a points system, Ford said rebuilding a solid junior base will be crucial to senior-grade fortunes.
"It's important for us to feed into our [senior] grade side," Ford said.
"With the introduction of a points system for third grade, your local juniors become important because they're obviously the lowest pointed players and having those discounted players really help you manage that points cap.
"Obviously the more local kids we've got playing footy the more engagement we have with our community which is what we're really about."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
