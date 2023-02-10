Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Childhood pact driving Berkeley under 18s return

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated February 10 2023 - 1:42pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
[L to R] Tony Stevceski, Palu Tausala, Noah Joseph-Luck, Zechariah Taufa and coach Mick Flynn. Picture by Adam McLean

It's been a number of years since Berkeley fielded an under 18s side, but a lifelong bond is driving the Eagles push back into the competition this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.