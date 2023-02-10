Wollongong development collapses because lender was 'scared', says director

The developer behind the failed Gladstone Avenue apartment tower said it fell through because the lender "was a bit scared".
Kingdom Developments' director Andrew Bodnar said a similar issue was at play when it came to the company's other four projects in administration - and a Sydney property taken over by a mortgagee.
Late last year, lender Keystone Capital took control of the site at 7-15 Gladstone Avenue after its loan facility ended and it wanted its money.
The site was sold at auction for $6.2 million, which the Mercury understands is enough to pay out the two mortgagees only, leaving the 18 investors out of pocket.
Mr Bodnar said they had a loan facility with Keystone, who didn't want to extend it at the end of last year.
"We didn't have council approval at the time," Mr Bodnar said. "We got council approval [after a Land and Environment Court ruling] a week before the auction and they wouldn't cancel it.
"So unfortunately they sold it. They sold it for above what we bought it for but it's a bad result in terms of what we could have done long-term if they had more of a capacity for construction.
"But the lender was a bit scared in the market and they didn't want to extend our loan term."
While sources have said there is no money left over from the Gladstone Avenue sale for investors, Mr Bodnar opted for a wait and see approach.
"It depends on the lender when they do the disbursement of funds at the end," he said.
"We do not want to pass on any losses to anyone if we can avoid that, so we're waiting to see how they disperse it all in settlement in February or March.
"I'd like to say there wouldn't be a loss but you don't know with lenders and receivers and how they play things out - but we'd like to say we hope that's not the case."
Keystone has also taken possession of another Kingdom Developments site in the western Sydney suburb of Austral - it goes up for auction later this month.
Also, Australian Securities and Investments Commission documents show four other Kingdom Developments properties are in external administration.
Yet, Mr Bodnar doesn't seem overly concerned, despite having more than 20 projects in development according to the company website.
"Lenders in the current marketplace, with interest rate rises going up, don't have the desire to extend facilities against construction because they're scared of bill prices and margins being squeezed," he said.
"They're forcing developers to either sell the asset or refinance. That's the challenge in the market right now."
Nor did Mr Bodnar feel that, by having 20 projects in development, that the company may have overextended and left itself vulnerable to exactly that sort of market turnaround.
"Each property has its own group of investors and everybody wants things to go well," he said.
"Obviously when things change in the market, you've got to adapt and that's what we're trying to do right now."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
