Netball players can put their best foot forward this season with the newly-upgraded Fred Finch Park.
Half the Berkeley netball courts have been resurfaced and painted with high-grade sports court surfacing.
The improvements also included safer separation between the courts, lighting and a new PA system for communication.
Mrs Peiti Haines, president of Illawarra District Netball Association said the new, improved courts have netballers excited about the new season.
"They're very happy that it's really at a standard that we haven't had for such a long time," Mrs Haines said.
"The vinyl is better for them for the shock on their joints and their knees and whether you are developing or you're older that's great, but also too the colours are less sun reflective, so they should be a much cooler surface to play on," Mrs Haines said.
The 16 netball courts, upgraded thanks to funding from both local and state tiers of government, now meet the standards requirements to host inter-district level and higher-grade representative level competitions.
The upgrades are the first stage of the long-term project. Mrs Haines is looking forward to the completion of upgrades of all 32 courts that will allow Fred Finch Park to host a state championship in the future.
"The last time we held a state championships out here would have been 2014 and we haven't been able to host since then," she said
"Since about 2014, there's been a real push to try and bring us back up to standard because the carnivals here are fantastic for the region and really showcase netball to the Illawarra area,
"It'll be great to be able to get back to that position."
Wollongong Lord Mayor Cr Gordon Bradbery said the upgraded courts are "an investment in tourism" and the local economy.
"It's really important because it not only is the benefit of local netball, but attracting events and being able to host national and state events as well at both senior and junior levels," Cr Bradbery said.
"At the same time it's an injection into the local economy when those visitors come here for weekend tournaments and things because they'd end up staying [and] they spend and so on."
The upgrade began in January 2022 but experienced delays due to the wet weather and challenges with the sogginess of the grounds which border Mullet Creek.
"This project's been underway for a long time with COVID, and then we had all the rain last year up to the middle of last year," Cr Bradbery explained.
"It certainly put the whole project well behind and has caused a lot of grief, and it really delayed the opportunity for the netball seasons, so we're ready for this coming netball season with these 16 courts."
The date of completion for stage 2 of the upgrade is yet to be confirmed.
Wollongong City Council funded the project with support also coming from the NSW Government's Greater Cities Sports Facilities Fund.
The 2023 netball season begins in April.
"We encourage anyone who is interested in netball to contact their local club or the Illawarra Association as we have such a range of programs to cater for those from five years through to 95 years. We are really excited to see everyone back out on the courts really soon," Mrs Haines said.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.