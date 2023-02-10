Emergency service workers have spent six hours to free a man whose leg became trapped under a boulder at Macquarie Pass on Friday.
NSW Ambulance paramedics, Lake Illawarra Police, Rural Fire Service brigades and multiple units from the SES were involved in the rescue effort on the Clover Hill Trail in the Macquarie Pass National Park.
The initial call for help came in about 11.45am, with reports the 21-year-old hiker fell down a gorge and became wedged against a boulder.
It's understood the giant rock could have weighed up to 1.8 tonnes.
"Some areas of the national park are challenging when it comes to radio communication and this equipment goes a long way in making communication easier for all agencies on the ground," posted the SES Shellharbour Unit to Facebook, who were assisting with communications support.
The crews were believed to have walked 15 kilometres to reach the man from the staging area at the beginning of the walking track.
"About 6.45pm, the man was freed and extracted from the gorge before being airlifted to St George Hospital with serious leg injuries," a NSW Police spokeperson told the Mercury.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
